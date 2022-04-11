Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,122 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, April 11, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 11, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:

  • House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909, as amended by Amendment A03857;

  • House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909 as amended by A03858;

  • House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909 as amended by Amendment A03860; and

  • House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909, as amended by Amendment A03928.

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

  • The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority’s Annual Report of 2021.

  • The Pennsylvania State Civil Service Commission’s 2020 - 2021 Annual Report.

  • The Independent Regulatory Review Commission’s 2021 Annual Report.

  • The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s 2022 Annual Dog Law Report.

  • The Primary Health Care Practitioners Program Annual Report of 2022 and the Family Planning Audit Report of 2020-2021 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the following Delaware River Port Authority of Pennsylvania and New Jersey Reports:

·         The Annual Report for Year Ended December 31, 2021;

·         The Capitol Program Report for 2022;

·         The Roadmap to World-Class Stewardship Strategic Plan 2018-2022;

·         The Combined Financial Statements and Notes for Year Ended December 31, 2021; and

·         The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 245

HB 1184

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 191       State Government

HR 192       Rules

HR 193       To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

                     

HB 245       Rules

 

HB 1184     Rules

 

HB 2380     State Government

 

HB 2404     Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2405     Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2406     Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2409     Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2454     Insurance

 

HB 2466     Health

HB 2467     Liquor Control

HB 2468     Education

HB 2469     Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2471     State Government

HB 2472     Children and Youth

HB 2473     Education

HB 2474     State Government

HB 2475     Finance

HB 2476     Transportation

HB 2477     Education

HB 2478     State Government

HB 2479     State Government

HB 2480     State Government

HB 2481     State Government

HB 2482     Appropriations

HB 2483     Judiciary

HB 2484     State Government

HB 2485     State Government

HB 2486     Insurance

HB 2487     Commerce

HB 2488     Education

HB 2489     Transportation

HB 2490     Liquor Control

HB 2491     Judiciary

 

HB 2493     Local Government

HB 2494     Education

HB 2495     Appropriations

HB 2496     State Government

HB 2497     Education

HB 2498     Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2499     Insurance

 

HB 2502     Health

HB 2503     Insurance

 

HB 2505     Transportation

HB 2506     Transportation

HB 2507     State Government

HB 2508     Tourism and Recreational Development

HB 2509     State Government

 

HB 2525     Judiciary

 

HB 2550     Transportation

 

SB 704        Judiciary

 

SB 797        Urban Affairs

 

SB 881        Commerce

 

SB 1028     Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

SB 1030     Environmental Resources and Energy

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 972        To Appropriations

HB 2169      To Appropriations

HB 2171      To Appropriations

HB 2373      To Appropriations

HB 2401      To Appropriations

HB 2419      To Appropriations

SB 1020       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 604        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1281      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1330      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1790      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1957      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2447      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2450      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2451      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2461      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1731      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1866      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2214      From Children and Youth as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 37

HB 223

HB 224

HB 746

HB 929

HB 1589

HB 1847

HB 1921

HB 1969

HB 2060

HB 2094

HB 2137

HB 1218

HB 2397

HB 2456

HB 2457

SB 396

SB 780

SB 847

SB 851

SB 865

SB 867

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 37

HB 746

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 1589

HB 1921

HB 1969

HB 2060

HB 2094

HB 2137

SB 396

SB 780

SB 847

SB 851

SB 865

SB 867

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, April 11, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.