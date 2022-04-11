Daily Session Report for Monday, April 11, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - House of Representatives
April 11, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.
Communications Received
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:
- House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909, as amended by Amendment A03857;
- House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909 as amended by A03858;
- House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909 as amended by Amendment A03860; and
- House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909, as amended by Amendment A03928.
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:
- The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority’s Annual Report of 2021.
- The Pennsylvania State Civil Service Commission’s 2020 - 2021 Annual Report.
- The Independent Regulatory Review Commission’s 2021 Annual Report.
- The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s 2022 Annual Dog Law Report.
- The Primary Health Care Practitioners Program Annual Report of 2022 and the Family Planning Audit Report of 2020-2021 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Speaker submitted for the record the following Delaware River Port Authority of Pennsylvania and New Jersey Reports:
· The Annual Report for Year Ended December 31, 2021;
· The Capitol Program Report for 2022;
· The Roadmap to World-Class Stewardship Strategic Plan 2018-2022;
· The Combined Financial Statements and Notes for Year Ended December 31, 2021; and
· The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 245
HB 1184
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Bills Referred
HR 191 State Government
HR 192 Rules
HR 193 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HB 245 Rules
HB 1184 Rules
HB 2380 State Government
HB 2404 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2405 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2406 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2409 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2454 Insurance
HB 2466 Health
HB 2467 Liquor Control
HB 2468 Education
HB 2469 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2471 State Government
HB 2472 Children and Youth
HB 2473 Education
HB 2474 State Government
HB 2475 Finance
HB 2476 Transportation
HB 2477 Education
HB 2478 State Government
HB 2479 State Government
HB 2480 State Government
HB 2481 State Government
HB 2482 Appropriations
HB 2483 Judiciary
HB 2484 State Government
HB 2485 State Government
HB 2486 Insurance
HB 2487 Commerce
HB 2488 Education
HB 2489 Transportation
HB 2490 Liquor Control
HB 2491 Judiciary
HB 2493 Local Government
HB 2494 Education
HB 2495 Appropriations
HB 2496 State Government
HB 2497 Education
HB 2498 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2499 Insurance
HB 2502 Health
HB 2503 Insurance
HB 2505 Transportation
HB 2506 Transportation
HB 2507 State Government
HB 2508 Tourism and Recreational Development
HB 2509 State Government
HB 2525 Judiciary
HB 2550 Transportation
SB 704 Judiciary
SB 797 Urban Affairs
SB 881 Commerce
SB 1028 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
SB 1030 Environmental Resources and Energy
Bills Recommitted
HB 972 To Appropriations
HB 2169 To Appropriations
HB 2171 To Appropriations
HB 2373 To Appropriations
HB 2401 To Appropriations
HB 2419 To Appropriations
SB 1020 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 604 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1281 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1330 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1790 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1957 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2447 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2450 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2451 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2461 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1731 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 1866 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 2214 From Children and Youth as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 37
HB 223
HB 224
HB 746
HB 929
HB 1589
HB 1847
HB 1921
HB 1969
HB 2060
HB 2094
HB 2137
HB 1218
HB 2397
HB 2456
HB 2457
SB 396
SB 780
SB 847
SB 851
SB 865
SB 867
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 37
HB 746
HB 929
HB 1218
HB 1589
HB 1921
HB 1969
HB 2060
HB 2094
HB 2137
SB 396
SB 780
SB 847
SB 851
SB 865
SB 867
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.