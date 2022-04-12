SCCG MANAGEMENT AND IDNOW PARTNER IN CANADA AND BRAZIL FOR IDENTITY PROOFING PLATFORM SERVICE

IDnow and SCCG Management Logos

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDnow, a leading European provider for identity proofing, has announced a partnership with SCCG, a Las Vegas-based consultancy for the casino gaming industry, to jointly provide the IDnow platform for companies in Canada and Brasil.

With IDnow’s solutions operators can provide a safe environment for their players and at the same dive ensure an outstanding onboading experience.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management said of the event, “We have been admirers of the work IDnow has done in the identity verification space for the casino gaming industry. Their end-to- end technology platform fits within our client partner ecosystem perfectly, and we look forward to the opportunity to share this high value solution to operators in Brazil and Canada.”

IDnow has consolidated a comprehensive set of identification verification methods and document signing services into a single platform, to offer customers and their end users a secure, frictionless digital onboarding experience with even more transparency and greater flexibility. Customers will benefit from the one-stop solution: companies can now seamlessly adapt, orchestrate, and scale all the identity proofing needs enterprises and SMBs have through a single provider. This results in optimized conversion rates and faster, more intuitive onboarding for end users.

An essential part of the IDnow Platform for Identity Proofing is the customer portal for identity management, My IDnow, with which companies can easily navigate and manage their identity proofing and document signing solutions.

With the IDnow Platform for Identity Proofing and the portal My IDnow, the company offers deep identity insights and analytics, which add even more transparency for companies. Fast integration of the latest security and regulatory standards ensures that identity proofing processes create trust and confidence between all parties.

“We are looking forward to work with SCCG and offer our solution to companies in Canada and Brazil . SCCG brings an unmatched industry experience and together, we can provide the ideal solution for gambling operators,” says Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk Director Global Gambling at IDnow.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform offers a broad range of identity verification and document signing solutions combined with a comprehensive service offering. Ranging from automated to human-assisted, from purely online to point-of-sale, the identity proofing methods are optimized to assure the highest security standards with maximum user conversion.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity verification technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity verification provider identity Trust Management AG. Jointly the IDnow group can offer its customers one of the broadest portfolios of identity proofing solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the UAE and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Sixt, Entain, Tipico and Pala.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

CONTACT

Press contact IDnow:

Christina Schwinning | press@idnow.de