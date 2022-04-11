Crews to Close Portion of I-24 West for Rockfall Mitigation in Marion County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET, a contractor will be blasting rock on I-24 westbound at mile marker 137. This work will require a rolling roadblock to slow traffic long enough to blast the rock and clean up the road if necessary. The roadblock will only last as long as it takes to clear the road. We don’t anticipate the work to take longer than two hours and could take as little as 30 minutes. The contractor will fine-tune the explosives to make sure less debris enters the roadway. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck-mounted attenuator with a message board will be on-site during this work.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###