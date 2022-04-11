Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,066 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:53 pm, the suspect approached the victim, from behind, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene. A short time later, the suspect was located by responding officers and placed under arrest. A handgun was also recovered.

 

On Monday, April 11, 2022, 19-year old Edward Marqueese Mosley, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.