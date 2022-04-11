Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:53 pm, the suspect approached the victim, from behind, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene. A short time later, the suspect was located by responding officers and placed under arrest. A handgun was also recovered.

On Monday, April 11, 2022, 19-year old Edward Marqueese Mosley, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

