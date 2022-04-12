CellCore Co-Founder Helps to Unravel the “Mystery” of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) for IBS Awareness Month
CellCore CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Todd Watts Educates on Causes of IBS and Natural Solutions
Generally, fixing your gut issues requires clearing toxins and treating chronic infections.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) has been promoting April as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month since 1997. Idaho health company CellCore Biosciences is adding their voice to the cause as its co-founder Dr. Todd Watts shares his thoughts on this critical topic.
In the discussion, Dr. Todd points out that distinguishing the type of digestive disorders you are dealing with is important. He first says, “It’s simple to tell when your gut isn’t working well — figuring out why can be trickier.”
He continues, “IBS refers to chronic digestive issues that don’t have a clearly identifiable cause. It’s estimated to affect up to 15% of Americans.”
Dr. Todd explains that IBS is hard to remedy because experts are not sure what exactly causes it. Some possible factors include gender, imbalanced gut neurotransmitters, microbiome imbalance, previous gut infections, small intestinal bacteria or fungal overgrowth (SIBO/SIFO), and stress or trauma.
“Among this list, an often overlooked factor in IBS is parasitic infections,” says Dr. Todd. “Addressing parasites or other underlying pathogens may help you conquer the condition.”
He outlines the following suggestions for promoting natural healing for GI conditions such as IBS:
1. Support drainage and detox
2. Treat parasites and other chronic infections
3. Increase physical activity
4. Make diet adjustments
Dr. Todd concludes, “Resolving gut disorders starts with getting to the root of the problem. Generally, fixing your gut issues requires clearing toxins and treating chronic infections. No matter which bowel condition you might have — such as IBS or ulcerative colitis — there is hope.”
Learn more about IBS and how to promote awareness by visiting the IBS Awareness Month website. Learn more about CellCore on their website (www.cellcore.com).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
