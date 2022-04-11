Submit Release
Amber Alert Issued For Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police News Release

On behalf of the Maryland State Police, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 12-year-old white male.

CHILD: Maxx Riley Geiger, W/M, 7/10/2009, 5-3, 120 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes.  

FATHER:  Christopher Lewis Geiger, W/M, 6-0, 230 pounds, blonde hair and green eyes. 

Vehicle: 2021 Jeep Wrangler, black in color.                                                             

License:  MD Tag DV15797

LOCATION:  Last physically seen 4/8//2022 in Hampstead, Carroll County, MD.  The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County.

Contact:  Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001

Media: Please contact the MSP Office of Media Communication at msp.media@maryland.gov or 410-653-4236.

