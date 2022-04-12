Richard Holleman Publishes With Aquatik Studios

Richard Holleman takes his game, Ghost Of Hollow Creek to the next level by publishing with Aquatik Studios

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghosts of Hollow Creek, created by Richard Holleman, is a beautifully illustrated RPG game Aquatik Studios has now taken into its publishing services. Working with Aquatik Studios "has played a crucial role in the process of making this a professional game: from high-quality promotional materials like trailers, developer interviews, and community streams to valuable feedback provided from beta-testers," says Holleman. Holleman is now the first game to be published by Aquatik Studios on Steam.

Richard Holleman drew inspiration for the game from the poems and stories he wrote years ago about a character tormented by his past through a ghost. Holleman used his love for RPGs, like Final Fantasy and Baldur's Gate, to help him form what is now his much-anticipated game, Ghosts of Hollow Creek. Ghosts of Hollow Creek is different from many RPGs because it allows you to interchange the heroes you play. Picking between other classes and your love interest can change the game's ending with various finales.

Produced all by himself, with over 20 years of experience in software development, including Java, .NET, and C++, he was up for the challenge to create his own game. Although with all this experience, Holleman was still missing a crucial element, a publisher. Aquatik Studios "has played a crucial role in the process of making this a professional game" from the launch trailers and press releases that Aquatik Studios has helped with to now publishing, Richard Holleman knew that Aquatik Studios was the publisher he needed.

Ghosts of Hollow Creek is happy to be the first to onboard with them on their publishing services. Aquatik Studios offers developers a pain-free publishing partnership that disrupts traditional conventions and redefines the studio-publisher relationship. Game Developers keep 100% of their idea and passion with no contracts holding them back. Aquatik Studios is an industry-leading professional that craft legendary media and produce top-notch assets to help ensure that developers and their games get the exposure they deserve!

Join Richard Holleman in working with Aquatik Studios and have your game published on supported platforms like Xbox, Nintendo, Steam, Apple iOS, Oculus, and Google Play stores. For more information about Ghosts of Hollow Creek, visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/1910180/Ghosts_of_Hollow_Creek/. For more information about Aquatik Studios and our publishing service, visit https://aquatikstudios.com/publishing/.