Governor Abbott Reappoints Brown As Presiding Judge Of The Eleventh Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, April 11 - April 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Susan Brown as Presiding Judge of the Eleventh Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Susan Brown of Houston is the former Judge of the 185th Judicial District Court in Harris County. She has served as the Presiding Judge of the Eleventh Administrative Judicial Region since March 2018. Brown is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Houston Bar Association and former chair of its Bench Bar Committee. She serves as a commissioner on the Texas Children’s Commission and is the Chair of the Data Committee. She is a board member of Angela House and Casa de Esperanza. Brown received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

