Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Three To Texas Commission On Marriage And Family

TEXAS, November 4 - November 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed and named Carl Caton chair of the Texas Commission on Marriage and Family, and appointed Michael Hiller, and Robert Pearle, D.Min. to the Commission for terms set to expire on December 31, 2026. The Commission is created to study and develop strategies for promoting strong marriages and healthy families and to make recommendations to the legislature to advance the goal of creating an environment in this state that is favorable for marriage and raising children.

Carl Caton of New Braunfels is the founder and president of The San Antonio Marriage Initiative. He previously served as president of Caton Development, Inc. for twenty-three years. He is a board member of the National Alliance for Relationship and Marriage and the founder of Garden Ridge Men’s Bible Study. Caton received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Angelo State University.

Michael Hiller of Lakeway is an attorney and mediator at Hiller and Associates PC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and Travis County Advocates and is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Family Law. He is an advocate for families and children, having established a divorce prevention program through the legal system. Additionally, he is a committee member for Healing Israel. Hiller received a Bachelor of Arts in Semiotics from Brown University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

Robert Pearle, D.Min. of Aledo is the senior pastor at Birchman Baptist Church. He is a member of the executive board for the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention and a trustee for Hannibal-LaGrange University and Truett McConnell University. Pearle received a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry from Southern Bible College and a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Ministry from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary.