Legislative efforts to politicize state judiciaries are moving full steam ahead in 2022. Spurred by the highly contentious redistricting cycle, some state lawmakers have openly considered impeaching state supreme court justices who strike down Republican-drawn congressional maps.
State supreme court judges are facing 'incredibly dangerous' attacks for their decisions
