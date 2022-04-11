Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,018 in the last 365 days.

State supreme court judges are facing 'incredibly dangerous' attacks for their decisions

Legislative efforts to politicize state judiciaries are moving full steam ahead in 2022. Spurred by the highly contentious redistricting cycle, some state lawmakers have openly considered impeaching state supreme court justices who strike down Republican-drawn congressional maps.

You just read:

State supreme court judges are facing 'incredibly dangerous' attacks for their decisions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.