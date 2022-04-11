Game and Fish Conservation Stamp Art Show this week

Work features the the Pacific marten

4/11/2022 6:04:11 PM

Cheyenne - The public is invited to attend the 39th annual Wyoming Game and Fish Conservation Stamp Art Show at 5 p.m. Friday, April 15. This family-friendly event will be held in Cheyenne at the Game and Fish Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd. This year’s art show features the Pacific marten. Admission to the show is free. The awards ceremony and artwork sales will begin at 6 p.m.

Marten, a member of the weasel family, is found in many forested areas throughout Wyoming. It is about the size of a small house cat. Martens feed on small mammals like voles and squirrels, along with birds and berries.

The first-place winning artist will receive a $3,500 award; second place $2,000; third place $1,000; fourth place $500; and fifth place $250.

The event is sponsored by Girls Gone Gourmet Catering.

Artwork will be available for sale and will be on exhibit through June 1. The first-place selection will be printed on the 2023 Collectible Conservation Stamp. The original piece of artwork will become the property of Game and Fish and will be on display in the Cheyenne Headquarters.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -