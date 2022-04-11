Ohio Department of Education Announces Purple Star Awards for Schools Demonstrating Commitment to Military Families

Release date: 4/11/2022

Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens today announced that 263 Ohio schools will be honored with the Purple Star Award this school year. With the new class of honorees, Ohio now has 431 active Purple Star schools that dedicate time and supports to students in military families. The award recognizes a school’s commitment to serving and supporting students and families connected to the United States armed forces and Ohio National Guard. The list of honorees and a video recognizing the Class of 2022 Purple Star Schools is available on the Ohio Department of Education’s Purple Star webpage.

“Purple Star schools are another example of Ohio’s proud tradition of honoring our service men and women,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “As a community, these schools are embracing our military-connected students and their families, providing them with support and resources to meet those families’ unique needs.” "Congratulations to all of the schools joining the growing list of those across the state who are leaning forward in taking care of Ohio's military youth," said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general and commander of the Ohio National Guard. “Supporting our children in the classroom is one of the most important things a school can do to give back to their local military members who have sworn an oath to protect and defend the nation's families." To meet the requirements for the Purple Star Award, schools must designate a liaison between military-connected students and their families and the school. The liaison works with teachers to support the military-connected students in school and helps to ensure military families and students have access to necessary considerations and resources in the community. The Class of 2022 Purple Star honorees includes schools that host monthly military kids club meetings, professional learning for all educators on the unique considerations for serving military-connected students and schoolwide celebrations honoring military students and families. “The Purple Star Award recognizes schools that honor and support the unique needs of military-connected youth and their families,” said Siddens. “I applaud these schools and their extraordinary commitment to ensuring students’ success through academic and wraparound supports.” The announcement of Purple Star Class of 2022 is part of Ohio’s participation in the national celebration of the Month of the Military Child. April was first designated as the Month of the Military Child by the United States Department of Defense in 1986 to increase public knowledge and understanding of the issues surrounding children who have a parent in the military. Last month, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner announced the creation of the Collegiate Purple Star Award, which will recognize public and independent colleges and universities in Ohio that are supportive and inclusive of military-connected students.

The Purple Star Advisory Board helps determine school eligibility requirements. A Purple Star School receives the designation for three years, after which the school can apply for renewal of the designation.

###