Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,012 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restrictions on SR-165 (Nelson Rd.) for Commercial Filming

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Drivers can expect delays on SR-165 (Nelson Rd.) in both directions between US-95 and the town of Nelson in southeast Clark County on Tuesday and Wednesday for commercial filming. Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13 Nevada State Police will intermittently hold traffic for approximately three to five minutes at a time. Please expect delays and use caution. 

Stay connected with NDOT online at www.dot.nv.gov and follow @NevadaDOT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. 

 

You just read:

Lane Restrictions on SR-165 (Nelson Rd.) for Commercial Filming

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.