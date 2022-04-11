Lane Restrictions on SR-165 (Nelson Rd.) for Commercial Filming

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Drivers can expect delays on SR-165 (Nelson Rd.) in both directions between US-95 and the town of Nelson in southeast Clark County on Tuesday and Wednesday for commercial filming. Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13 Nevada State Police will intermittently hold traffic for approximately three to five minutes at a time. Please expect delays and use caution.

