MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOT, law enforcement partners to recognize Work Zone Awareness Week tomorrow at noon at State Capitol

WHO: Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, other WVDOT officials, officials from law enforcement agencies around the state.
WHAT: Officials will recognize Work Zone Awareness Week in West Virginia, during National Work Zone Awareness Week, and discuss increased enforcement of work zone safety laws during the upcoming 2022 highway construction season.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: West Virginia State Capitol Building
North Steps on Kanawha Boulevard side closest to Kanawha River
