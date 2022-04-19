Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital Names A. Michael Aura, MD as Medical Director

Dr. Aura, Medical Director

SHREVEPORT, LA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital names Dr. Michael Aura as their new Medical Director for the inpatient rehab hospital. Dr. Aura will lead the medical staff and therapy teams to provide quality patient care and rehabilitation services to the patients needing these services. He has provided medical care as a hospitalist to local Shreveport acute care and post-acute hospitals for the past 20 years.

"I look forward to continuing to serve the Shreveport community and work with the rehab team to deliver the highest rehab services to those patients who have suffered a debilitating illness or injury."

Dr. Aura completed his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology at Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge. He obtained his Medical Degree, Internship, and Residency in Internal Medicine at LSU Shreveport.

Dr. Aura is board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM)

About Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital

Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital is a new 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that recently opened in the newly developed Alexandrine Place area at 1451 Fern Circle, Shreveport, LA. The location is behind Fairfield Market & Café. The motivated team provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life.