News Release

April 11, 2022

More than 180 Nebraska students in nine school districts across the state will have improved access to early childhood education programs with the use of $1,090,000 in Early Childhood Education Program Grants.

Grants will be provided to public school districts to provide collaborative early childhood programs to serve at-risk three and four-year-old children. The purpose of the Early Childhood Education Grant Program is to improve equity of access to early childhood education programs. Children of diverse characteristics will be served in inclusive environments and will be better prepared to enter school and be successful.

The following public school districts will receive an Early Childhood Education grant:

Centennial Public School

Grant Award: $94,687

Number of Classrooms: 1 full-day classroom

Proposed Number of Children: 18

Creek Valley Public Schools

Grant Award: $75,775

Number of Classrooms: 1 full-day classroom

Proposed Number of Children: 20

Douglas County West Community Schools

Grant Award: $100,000

Number of Classrooms: 2 part-day classrooms

Proposed Number of Children: 30

Falls City Public Schools

Grant Award: $75,000

Number of Classrooms: 1 part-day classroom

Proposed Number of Children: 15

Gering Public Schools

Grant Award: $155,000

Number of Classrooms: 1 full-day classroom

Proposed Number of Children: 20

Lakeview Community Schools

Grant Award: $125,000

Number of Classrooms: 2 part-day classrooms

Proposed Number of Children: 20

Norfolk Public Schools

Grant Award: $155,000

Number of Classrooms: 1 full-day classroom

Proposed Number of Children: 20

North Platte Public Schools

Grant Award: $155,000

Number of Classrooms: 1 full-day classroom

Proposed Number of Children: 18

Scottsbluff Public Schools

Grant Award: $155,000

Number of Classrooms: 1 full-day classroom

Proposed Number of Children: 20