FaithPrep Academy Opens Virtual Doors to Students in Grades K-12
Faith Academics, LLC establishes network of private online Christian schools and homeschool programs in collaboration with Stride, Inc.
We want to impact the world for good through generations of Christ-minded Servant Learners.”TAMPA, FL, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FaithPrep Academy, a private online Christian school for students in grades K-12, is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-23 school year. The school is open to students across the U.S. and around the world. It is part of a network of private online schools created by Faith Academics, LLC, an education management company, in collaboration with Stride, Inc., the leading digital learning company in the country. Students can enroll at www.faithprepacademy.com.
Utilizing the world-class learning platform and core curriculum from Stride K12, FaithPrep Academy will provide a rigorous academic experience led by mission-minded teachers effectively trained in online learning. In addition, students will participate in FaithPrep’s unique Servant Learner™ program that integrates Christian worldview instruction, promotes social, emotional and leadership development, and provides career assessment and planning tools. Each student will be assigned to an online community group with a Faith Advocate to assist and support the overall learning process. Parents or guardians are provided the tools and resources to effectively serve as Faith Coaches for their students.
One of the distinctive features of the FaithPrep model is the option for students to take online college courses through the Faith Collegiate program as well as career readiness courses through the Faith Pathways program. Initial early college partners include Indiana Wesleyan University and Southeastern University with several more universities likely to come on board in the near future. In partnership with Stride Career Prep, students will also be able to earn industry certifications in high demand career fields such as IT, Health Sciences, and Business.
According to Chuck Wolfe, Founder and CEO of Faith Academics, the FaithPrep program provides a unique faith-based educational experience for those families and students who desire or need a virtual option. “FaithPrep Academy combines the best of online education in a supportive Christian environment to promote individualized learning tailored to a student’s specific needs and interests. Our focus is on academic excellence, character formation and life preparation. We want to impact the world for good through generations of Christ-minded Servant Learners.”
Wolfe started Faith Academics in 2021 after spending almost 14 years in various roles with Stride (formerly K12), most recently as Vice President of School Development. He wanted to create an innovative Christian school option for those who specifically needed an online model or did not have access to a brick-and-mortar Christian school. Faith Academics will also launch a homeschool program called FaithPods for the fall. You can learn more about Faith Academics and the FaithPrep schools and programs at www.faithprep.com.
Tuition for FaithPrep Academy is $6,250 for grades K-5, $6,750 for grades 6-8, and $7,250 for grades 9-12. There is a $200 registration fee. The Faith Collegiate program costs $300 per course which means a student can earn an AA degree for just $6,000.
FaithPrep Academy of Indiana, a K-12 online school open to Indiana students with access to the Choice Scholarship voucher program, is also part of the FaithPrep network. Faith Academics hopes to establish FaithPrep programs in other states in the next few months, including Florida and California.
