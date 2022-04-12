Hhemp.co to Collaborate with Xhale City to Launch New Products at the SweetWater 420 Fest in Atlanta, Georgia

Chief Stix & Xhale City Sativa Chief Stix & Xhale City Indica

Hhemp.co and Xhale City will launch 3 new products and give out 25k samples

We at Hhemp.co and Chief Stix are very excited to be at SweetWater this month, and especially to be partnering with the great folks at Xhale City.” — Dr. Bao Le, CEO

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hhemp.co (“Hhemp.co” or “The Company”), leading contract manufacturing company and premium hemp brand, announced their intention to join forces with Xhale City and Chief Stix in a collaboration to launch new innovative Delta-8 THC Hemp products at the SweetWater 420 Fest in Atlanta Georgia on April 29, 2022.

"This is the first big local event Xhale City is participating in, it was a given that we needed to work with a Hhemp.co, a company we trust and our customers love”, said Mason Downs, Xhale City Marketing Director, “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Dr Le and his team to put together a better experience for all of those going to SweetWater 420 Fest and I can't wait to see everyone at our tent!".

Through their white labeling partnership with celebrity endorsed hemp brand Chief Stix, Hhemp.co will be launching three new products at the festival: Chief Stix & Xhale City-branded Sativa, Hybrid and Indica Delta-8 THC products. The sativa strain available is Maui Wowie. The hybrid strain is Gorilla Glue. The indica strain is Grand Daddy Purple. Twenty five thousand samples of these three products will be given out at the festival.

“We at Hhemp.co and Chief Stix are very excited to be at SweetWater this month, and especially to be partnering with the great folks at Xhale City,” said Dr. Le, CEO of Hhemp.co, “I am confident that festival goers will be thrilled to discover our new line of hemp products.”

Established in Atlanta in 2014, Xhale City is known as one of the largest smoke and vape supply outlets in the Southeast. Xhale City offers the newest products at top quality and leading prices.

The SweetWater 420 Fest is an annual event presented by SweetWater Brewing Company in downtown Atlanta’s Mt Olympic Park. With a strong focus on environmental sustainability since its founding 18 years ago, the festival is held on the weekend closest to Earth Day.

About Hhemp.co:

Hhemp.co’s vision is to change the way CBD brands and their retail partners sell to consumers all over the world. Our mission is to transform the CBD industry for the benefit of humankind by helping brands and retail partners deliver high-quality CBG and CBD products that work toward setting a new standard for product development, compliance and distribution.

Based in Oregon and California, Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing manufacturing and distribution company offering a wide array of CBG and CBD wellness products. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products to create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in more than 5,000 retail stores nationwide.

*Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.