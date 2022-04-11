Dim Sum Delivery Vancouver | Chinese Restaurant Burnaby BC
BURNABY, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burnaby, BC, April.11.2022, James On Hastings Chinese Restaurant on Hastings Burnaby announced that will hire more drivers to deliver Chinese food to every corner in Burnaby and Vancouver area.
Dim Sum is one of the hottest delivery dishes. Hot noodles for shumai, that is, use boiling water to mix the noodles, the noodles are half-cooked, and then add cold water and noodles to increase the forming ability, use a special rolling pin with a thick middle and a mallet at both ends to roll out the skin, and the skin is thin. It is not flat, the four sides are like lace, and the stuffing is placed in the middle. No need to wrap it. The skin is thin and the filling is large, shaped like a cup, the bottom is round, the waist is narrow, and the top is like lace, beautiful and delicious. The fillings for shumai are mostly glutinous rice, mushrooms, radishes, cabbage, lean meat, etc., seasoned with soy sauce, salt, sesame oil, edible oil, and sugar. When eaten with vinegar and shredded garlic, it tastes delicious.
SIOMAI HISTORY: Chinese Restaurant Burnaby - James on Hastings
There are many theories about the origin of the term shumai. It is said that in the late Ming and early Qing dynasties, near the Dazhao Temple on Danan Street, there were two brothers who sold buns for a living. Later, the brother married a daughter-in-law, and his sister-in-law asked to split up the family. Steamed buns and buns, the kind-hearted younger brother has no money other than enough to eat. In order to increase his income, he will marry a wife in the future.
When the buns are steamed, the younger brother makes some thin-skinned "buns", which are sold separately and sold buns. The money is given to my brother, and the money from selling a little is accumulated. Many people like this steamed steamed steamed steamed steamed steamed steamed steamed steamed bun, which is not like steamed steamed steamed steamed steamed steamed steamed steamed buns. There is another saying: as early as the third year of Qianlong, the Wang family in Beijingli Village, Fushan County, opened a Fushan Siomai Restaurant in Xianyukou outside the Qianmen of Beijing, and made fried triangles and various famous dishes. One year on New Year's Eve, Qianlong returned from a private visit to Tongzhou, and went to Fushan Shaomai Restaurant to eat Shaomai. The siomai filling here is soft and fragrant, oily but not greasy, white and crystal clear, like a jade pomegranate.
After the meal, Qianlong was full of praise, and after returning to the palace, he wrote the three characters "Duyiyi" in his own hand, and ordered people to make a plaque and send it to the Fushan Shaomai Museum. Since then, the Shaomai Restaurant has become famous and its value has doubled. But this has little to do with the origin of the name. The reason why the top of the siomai is not sealed is that the side dishes brought by the tea guests are different, some are raw beef, mutton and ginger, some are radish, green vegetables and dried tofu...
In order to distinguish the side dishes of the tea guests, they are not sealed. After the steamer is finished, the shop assistant will bring the steamer to the big table in the tea hall and say, "The side dishes of the tea guests are here, please choose your own." Eat and drink. Another theory is that shumai originated from steamed buns.
The main difference between it and steamed buns is that in addition to the use of unfermented noodles to make the skin, the top is not sealed and it is shaped like a pomegranate. Today, the variety of shumai in various places is more abundant and the production is more exquisite. For example, Henan has stuffed siomai, Shanxi has Baihua siomai, Hebei scallion and pork siomai, Anhui has duck oil siomai, Hangzhou has beef siomai, Jiangxi has egg and meat siomai, Shandong Linqing has mutton siomai, Suzhou has Sanxian siomai, and Hunan has Changsha.
Chrysanthemum siomai; Guangzhou has dry steamed siomai, fresh shrimp siomai, crab meat siomai, pork liver siomai, beef siomai and pork ribs siomai, etc., all of which have their own local characteristics. If you want to make your own shumai, it is not complicated to make. Its raw materials include wheat flour, corn starch, and fillings. When making it, mix the wheat flour into a hard dough, knead it well and wake it up, knead it into round strips, pull the agent, roll the skin with a shaft mallet, press it into a round skin, dip one by one with cornstarch, and then pound the round skins together. Press it into a lotus leaf-shaped lace skin, wrap it in the filling, and pinch it with your hands, and the upper end will show a pomegranate flower-like pattern. Put the siu mai in the steamer and steam for about 10 minutes before eating.
HOW TO COOK SIOMAI: Cantonese Restaurant Burnaby
1. Pour the flour on the chopping board, open a hole in the middle, add the water three times, add 60% first, stir the water and the noodles into a snowflake shape, then add 30% water and stir evenly, and the remaining 10% water is used as Pour the supplementary water into the raw flour, and then knead, knead, pound, push and other processes to knead the dough evenly.
2. Resting the noodles: also known as ripening, it is the process of letting the reconciled dough stand for a period of time at an appropriate temperature (10°C-30°C) to promote its maturity. Performance is improved.
3. Pounding the Siomai skin: Put the reconciled dough into 80 small doses, add a little cornstarch to make the thin dough, roll out and press it into a 10 cm round cake.
