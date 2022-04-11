Sneak preview webinar of "next generation" real estate tech platform from Delta Media set for April 13, 2022

Delta Media hosts a sneak preview webinar Wednesday, April 13 at 2:00 pm ET to showcase its new “next gen” real estate platform - more at bit.ly/DeltaNET. Delta Media's DeltaNET 7 leverages automation and artificial intelligence to create “the most customizable, most automated all-in-one platform in the marketplace.”

CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Delta Media Group, one of America’s largest real estate technology solutions providers for brokers will launch its next-generation, CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform this fall.

Delta Media is hosting a sneak preview webinar to showcase its new technology featuring AI and automation this Wednesday, April 13 at 2:00 pm ET. Registration is here (bit.ly/DeltaNET).

In September, Delta Media will launch its new DeltaNET 7 technology that leverages automation and artificial intelligence to create “the most customizable, most automated all-in-one platform in the marketplace.”

For the first time, large real estate brokerages will create and design their own all-in-one platform. The DeltaNET 7 breakthrough allows personalized down-to-the-button design and navigation that brokerages can fully control.

Delta Media has reinvested over $40 million into its technology platform. Delta is family-owned and profitable for over 25 years and is known for its reliability among major real estate technology providers.

DeltaNET 7, fully integrated with Delta Websites, features Patent-Pending SEO, the Delta Academy training system, and a full stack of digital marketing tools that include Ad Wizard, Local Showings, Properties in Motion and Open House Connector.

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of the best-known real estate brands, including 75 LeadingRE Affiliates, and more than 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide.

Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.