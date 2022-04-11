Katie Jackson and Professor Kathy O’Shea Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Katie Jackson, founded F.U.E.L. for Impact, LLC Professor Kathy O’Shea, Professor of English at Monroe Community College (Rochester, N.Y.) Candice Georgiadis

We are not robots. Our bodies are continuously adapting to our environments and the habits we form each day. So it is my job to help you feel better physically and mentally while achieving your goals.” — Katie Jackson, founded F.U.E.L. for Impact, LLC

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made was that I assumed the human body was this perfectly calculated robot. Let’s me explain: Biomechanics will tell you that a push up utilizes the pectoral muscles, deltoids, and triceps. This is correct. However, I find that a lot of clients cannot perform certain movements correctly because of mobility issues.

Incorrect movement doesn’t always have to do with the client’s athleticism, but the neuro-connections formed by our habits each day. If you don’t use them, you lose them! Think of it this way: Hold your hand up and make a fist as tightly as you can like you’re trying to pop a water balloon. Relax and perform the same exercise, only this time, flex your wrist at a 90-degree angle. It is difficult to squeeze at the same strength, right?

We are not robots. Our bodies are continuously adapting to our environments and the habits we form each day. So it is my job to help you feel better physically and mentally while achieving your goals.

Let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

When I think about impacting the world, three things come to mind: Funding, energized people, and community. Think about it: When we hear good news, it’s usually a random act of kindness by someone who is energized by the cause itself or involves someone who was inspired by others to make the kind gesture.

Being a healthy individual mentally and physically assists these acts and characteristics because ‘Energized’ people (as I like to call them) are more positive people willing to do good for others. So, I team up with my clients. Rather than telling them what they should be doing, together, we form a plan that is reasonable for their lifestyle while adding reliable expertise along the way.

Another huge part of our business is that we select registered non-profits to donate to each month. At the end of the month, we calculate twenty percent of each client’s total expenses, adding together the subscription and coaching session costs. Every client is emailed a chart to see how much our company donated according to their expenses.

Professor Kathy O’Shea, Professor of English at Monroe Community College (Rochester, N.Y.)

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Since I’ve really had two careers, one as an English professor, and one in the world of Migraine, I think I’ll focus on my short “career” in the world of migraine. I think of a couple of mistakes.

My book was released during the first year of COVID, though its original release date was April 2020, but my publisher, Kent State University Press, decided to delay it to August 2020. Unfortunately, as COVID took over our lives, releases of books meant something entirely different from the past — no book readings, signings, no real opportunities to share the product with the audience for whom it was intended.

The biggest mistake I made was to think that all would know and understand that I’m not making a penny on my book; I just want to bring it to the attention of those who might most benefit from it — those suffering with migraine, their family and friends, the medical professionals working with these patients, and the public, all of whom need to be more educated on this disease.

Many, on social media sites and other organizations, argue they don’t want self-promotion for their sites. I certainly understand that philosophy. However, in the case of my book, the permissions to include authors’ works cost me (with the generous assistance of Dr. Fred. Godley, the President of the Association of Migraine Disorders) over $10,000. I can never hope, nor was it my intention to, recoup that money. This is a labor of love and passion.

I have learned that peoples’ instinct is that a writer is trying to advertise and promote his/her book to acquire money from the sales, but I can best educate people in a field like mine by reminding them of the process [..]

