autopom! Offering California Mechanical Breakdown Insurance

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers in California can find Mechanical Breakdown Insurance from autopom!. A leading provider of Vehicle Protection Plans and Mechanical Breakdown Insurance, autopom! helps drivers cover the cost of repairs associated with unexpected vehicle breakdowns.

“We are located in Lake Forest, California, and we’re proud to serve California residents and to offer solid options to protect their vehicles,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “Our main goal is helping drivers find peace of mind out on the road and not worry about paying for a breakdown.”

autopom! has been recognized by Cartalk.com, BestCompany.com, Google Reviews, BBB, and TrustPilot for their superior customer service. Plans include benefits like towing, roadside assistance, rental vehicle reimbursement, no-fee payment plans, and even a claims assistance program to help customers with claim issues.

Mechanical Breakdown Insurance is available for various makes and models, including Honda, Lexus, Dodge, Ford, Subaru, Hyundai, and Toyota. To request a free quote, visit https://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141. autopom! agents are standing by to help you find automotive peace of mind. California residents are invited to try our new self-service portal located at https://autopom.olive.com.

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/

