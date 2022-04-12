Personalized Stem Cells Announces New Chief Development Officer

Anne Hale, DVM

Regenerative medicine company, Personalized Stem Cells, Inc., announces a new Chief Development Officer, Dr. Anne S. Hale.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. (PSC) proudly announces the addition of Dr. Anne S. Hale. Dr. Hale will serve as the company’s Chief Development Officer to help bring new regenerative medicine products to the market. PSC founder and CEO, Dr. Bob Harman, stated, “We are excited to have Dr. Hale join the team. She brings significant experience in product development and regulatory approval. We plan to tap into her vast knowledge and skillset to expand PSC’s clinical trials and product offerings.”

Dr. Hale has over 30 years of experience in clinical veterinary medicine with an emphasis on translational biopharmaceutical product development and regulatory affairs. As an entrepreneur, patent holder for point of care testing, and preclinical trial designer, she is concentrated on bridging veterinary and human medicine to rapidly bring FDA approved products to patients. Dr. Hale stated, "PSC and [parent company] VetStem have the opportunity to escalate care for humans and animals, One Health in Action."

PSC is dedicated to providing affordable regenerative medicine solutions for significant medical needs. Since its founding, PSC has achieved clinical trial approval and results from a Phase 2a study of autologous stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis and a Phase 1b intravenous study of allogeneic stem cell therapy (COVI-MSC™) for patients suffering from COVID-19, which was licensed to Sorrento Therapeutics in 2020. Although both studies were primarily safety studies, they demonstrated solid safety and efficacy profiles. Additionally, two Phase 2 stem cell clinical trials for patients suffering from acute COVID-19 as well as persistent pulmonary compromise as a result of COVID-19 have been authorized in Brazil.

About Personalized Stem Cells, Inc.

Personalized Stem Cells was formed in 2018 to advance human regenerative medicine by securing FDA approval for autologous stem cells for serious diseases with limited treatment options. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego (California), is conducting clinical trials and developing stem cell products in the areas of orthopedics, pain, and traumatic brain injury. PSC has licensed a portfolio of patents and applications in the field of regenerative medicine which includes patent applications covering treatment of lung diseases including COVID-19.

