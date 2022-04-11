Troop J Weekly Report (04-04-22 to 04-10-22)

# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

04-04-22

Sergeant Daniel Ryan stopped a vehicle for speeding through a construction site on RT 1A in Dedham. The operator, Tyler Tibbetts (29) of Addison was summoned for the Speed, Operating After Suspension and Violation of Condition of Release.

Corporal Blaine Silk was involved in a vehicle chase that started on RT 1, Hancock. It ended at a residence on the Washington Junction Road in Hancock. James Lane (29) Hancock was arrested for Operating Under the Influence and Failing to Stop.

04-07-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a complaint that a shed in the town of Danforth had been broken into and two chain saws were stolen. Investigation continues.

04-08-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Tracey Wallace (51) of Crawford. She was found to be operating with a registration the exceeded 150 days of expiration. She was charged as a result of the investigation.

04-09-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard investigated a traffic complaint in Calais. Wayne Kelly (63) of Calais was reported to be driving while under the influence of alcohol. Trooper Leonard found Wayne at his home. Wayne was heavily intoxicated and was violating his conditions of release. A bail search was conducted, and Wayne was found to be in possession of 18 full beers among several hundred empty beer cans. Wayne’s alcohol was seized, and he was summonsed for Violating his Conditions of Release.

Twenty minutes after leaving Wayne’s residence, he was observed driving his car on North Street in Calais to a Shell gas station. Wayne purchased more beer and tried to drive home. Wayne was arrested for Operating Under the Influence and Violating his Conditions of Release.

Trooper Miles Carpenter responded to a rear end crash on the Douglass Highway in Lamoine. Minor injuries were reported.

Corporal Jeff Taylor responded to a crash in Danforth where a vehicle had struck a business. As a result of the investigation, Lawrence Oliver (59) of Danforth, was summonsed for Operating after Suspension.

04-10-22

Trooper Keith York responded to a report of an erratic vehicle in Calais. Several people called to report a truck driving erratically and doing burnouts in the roadway between Calais and Robbinston. A short time later this truck was reported to be involved in a crash and had driven into a ditch in Robbinston. Upon arrival the operator, Jonathan Brooks (43) of Robbinston, was found in the vehicle and was acting erratic in his behavior. Brooks was arrested for Driving to Endanger, Failure to Submit to Arrest and Violation of Conditions of Release. Two civilians, Pleasant Point Police Department and Eastport Police Department assisted.