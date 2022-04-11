BreadWinner Sosaa Performs Opening Set For Capella Grey At Fete Music Hall
EINPresswire.com/ -- BreadWinner Sosaa is known locally, for making his own boss moves. Now with his new team involved, he is stepping out of his region and into new atmospheres to promote his hustle styled music. Also known as BWS Sosaa, the rapper from Charlotte-Gastonia area is only getting started with his movement, as he just released his long awaited mixtape "Curb Service" hosted by Dj B Eazy and has already hit 5,000 streams in its first month. The Carolina artist's ambition lead him to Providence, Rhode Island where his journey from the local scene has only begun.
Sosaa grasped the opportunity to open up for Capella Grey at the Fete Music Hall located in Providence, RI and did not disappoint. He brought his Carolina swag on stage with heavy promo in the crowd. Fete Music Hall is infamous for creating an intimate and upscale vibe for guests to enjoy entertainment. As most successful artists know, marketing and promoting is essential in growing your fanbase. Connecting with venues and DJ's is also paramount in your networking. With the Summer approaching and the music scene sizzling, BWS is cooking up more content for the movement day in and day out. Sosaa teased an unreleased single during his performance that he intends to drop by mid summer! His single "Go" is playing now on 102.5 The Block and can be requested anytime. He also released an official music video to "Go" on his YouTube Channel.
Stay tuned for what's next. BreadWinner Sosaa will be adding new cities to his roster for the summer and you can find out more on his social media @BreadWinnerSosaa.
Download and stream "Curb Service" on all platforms.
Subscribe to his YouTube Channel to catch his performances and new videos!
King Cxshmere
"Go" Official Music Video