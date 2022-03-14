Independent Artist Asher Smashes First Week Of Release For His Album "S.H.I.F.T", With Over 171,000 Streams
With over 171,000 streams in his first week of release, Asher sets new standards for independent artists in Charlotte, N.C. with "S.H.I.F.T"CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asher is an independent artist from Charlotte, N.C. that has been brewing distinctive sounds, moods and subjects in his music since his first releases. Asher brings forth a new legacy and standard in the independent music era with his debut album "S.H.I.F.T". The album is laced in acronym styled titles; even the name itself is an acronym for "Stop Holding In Fear Today". A meaning and statement Asher chooses to live by and encourages others to do the same. This is the first album released under his label Soul To Soul Records, LLC in partnership with EMPIRE.
Asher's "S.H.I.F.T" album was originally slated for March 10th. However, after analyzing constant growing numbers, Asher's label EMPIRE made the executive decision to release his album early on Friday March 4th. In his first day, Spotify reported he already hit over 16,000 streams; by the next day, he reached over 50,000. Now in his first week of release, Asher has achieved a monumental 171,000 streams across all platforms. He also reached Apple Music's Top 200! These are accolades only major independent or mainstream artists can reach in most instances. Asher is certainly making history and setting the bar high for more artists from the boiling city of Charlotte.
On Friday March 11th, Asher rewarded his fans with an exclusive album release experience like no other, sponsored by Yaga Brand. Asher booked artists from his city to perform opening acts to his set. His set was a collective of scenes from therapy sessions to rock star antics! Asher and his team created an illustrious show experience with less than a week to prepare. Asher's showmanship is definitely on display and will soon be put to use much more on his upcoming tour, which will be announced on his social media @Aasher__ & @SoulToSoulRecordsllc in spring. Stay tuned for more by Asher as he continues to raise the bar for his city.
