Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. Two Factor Authentication Capability

Add-On Module Enables Extra Layer of Security to Manage System Access

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc., the leading provider of fully-integrated MRO and ERP software solutions for the Aerospace & Defense industry, enables customers to implement two factor authentication (2FA) as an additional security measure to verify user identity at the time of system login.

Enforcement of strong passwords are always recommended for use in enterprise systems, but through implementation of 2FA in the Pentagon 2000SQL™ system, administrators can add a second layer of protection that requires a second method or factor for user identity and login. The Pentagon 2000SQL™ Two Factor Authentication add-on module allows administrators to configure the system to send a unique one time 8-digit PIN code for each user login attempt that is then required to be entered to gain access to the system.

Benefits to Pentagon 2000SQL™ customers for use of the Two Factor Authentication include increased access security for employees working out of the office and reduced risk of fraudulent access to system data.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

