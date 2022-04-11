Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. Two Factor Authentication Capability

Add-On Module Enables Extra Layer of Security to Manage System Access

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc., the leading provider of fully-integrated MRO and ERP software solutions for the Aerospace & Defense industry, enables customers to implement two factor authentication (2FA) as an additional security measure to verify user identity at the time of system login.

Enforcement of strong passwords are always recommended for use in enterprise systems, but through implementation of 2FA in the Pentagon 2000SQL™ system, administrators can add a second layer of protection that requires a second method or factor for user identity and login. The Pentagon 2000SQL™ Two Factor Authentication add-on module allows administrators to configure the system to send a unique one time 8-digit PIN code for each user login attempt that is then required to be entered to gain access to the system.

Benefits to Pentagon 2000SQL™ customers for use of the Two Factor Authentication include increased access security for employees working out of the office and reduced risk of fraudulent access to system data.

For more information about this add-on module and other Pentagon 2000 Software system capabilities, please contact your company representative or send an email to info@pentagon2000.com

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)
PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage
▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)
▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management
▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance
▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing
▪ Government Contracting
▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation
▪ Fixed Base Operations

For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:
PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.
15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor
New York, NY 10001
www.pentagon2000.com
info@pentagon2000.com

Sales
PENTAGON 2000 Software Inc.
+1 212-629-7521
About

PENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark. For over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems, Metals and Automotive industries covering MRO, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Logistics and Financials. Pentagon 2000SQL ERP Systems provides a complete, user-friendly, feature rich and fully integrated environment that supports all of an enterprise's general business and industry-specific activities - including accounting and financial reporting. Pentagon 2000 Software provides industry-specific solutions catering to the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems, Metals - Raw Materials Trading, Automotive and Heavy Duty Parts industries.

https://pentagon2000.com/

