Pugh & Tiller PR Adds Six Companies to Client Roster
Firm Continues to Expand Key Practice Areas and International ReachANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning B2B public relations firm, Pugh & Tiller PR, announced today it has added multiple clients to its roster. These clients, which span several different industries, are located throughout the United States and Canada.
Pugh & Tiller is now providing public relations services for the following companies:
• Benezon: a 24-hour telemedicine service based in Florida;
• ProNavigator: an insurtech solution provider based in Toronto;
• Railfield Partners: a real estate investment firm based in Maryland that specializes in multi-family housing;
• Visbiome: a provider of probiotic supplements, also headquartered in Maryland;
• Dream Finders Homes: a regional home builder headquartered in Florida; and
• FutureAI.guru: an early-stage AI technology company headquartered in Washington, D.C.
"With the addition of these clients, Pugh & Tiller expands its depth in the technology, healthcare, and real estate industries, all of which represent key verticals for the firm,” says Matthew Pugh, Partner at Pugh & Tiller. “We welcome the opportunity to work with each of these companies to elevate their brands and position as thought leaders within their areas of focus.”
“It is our specialized knowledge and deep experience within the Public Relations field that truly sets us apart and distinguishes us from other firms,” says Pugh & Tiller Partner, Jessica Tiller. “We consistently deliver impactful and measurable results to each of our clients and in doing so have developed a reputation for moving the needle.”
The expansion of Pugh & Tiller’s portfolio comes on the heels of the company being recognized for several industry awards, including PRNEWS (Agency Elite Top 100), The Daily Record (Best PR Agency in the publication’s 2021 Reader Rankings), Expertise.com (Top Baltimore area PR firms) for the ninth year running, and Ragan’s Media Relations Award, Honorable Mention in the Media Relations Strategy: Newsjacking Category.
About Pugh & Tiller PR www.pughandtillerpr.com
With a 13-year history, Pugh & Tiller PR helps B2B brands reach, engage, and influence the right audiences in order to achieve both their communications and business goals. Pugh & Tiller specializes in four key industries: commercial real estate, healthcare, insurance, employee benefits, professional services, and technology. The firm’s integrated approach to communications includes media and influencer relations, social media, and marketing services, and crisis management – all anchored by strategic communications planning.
