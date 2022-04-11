Pluto7 Named as a Strategic Solutions Partner for Google Cloud Cortex Framework
Pluto7, a Premier Google Cloud Partner working alongside Google Cloud, will help customers drive innovation across their business.
We’re pleased to have Pluto7 as a strategic solutions partner for the Google Cloud Cortex Framework so we can continue helping customers streamline operations and digitally transform their business.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluto7, a leader in machine learning, supply chain solutions for customers globally, today announced that it is a Strategic Solutions Partner for Google Cloud’s Cortex Framework. As a solutions and system integration partner, Pluto7 will assist customers to ramp up at scale with leading supply chain solutions that leverage both Google Cloud as well as Pluto7’s deep expertise in data management, smart analytics, and artificial intelligence.
— Craig Cook, Google Cloud Director of Strategic Partnerships
Google Cloud Cortex Framework helps customers reduce the time-to-value with reference architectures, packaged services, deployment templates, and accelerators to guide them from planning to delivery, and getting set up quickly. Cortex Data Foundation provides a rich set of building blocks and templates for SAP enterprises looking to modernize with Google’s Data Cloud and enables data sets like supply chain and marketing data to be quickly consolidated. Pluto7’s proprietary solution, Planning in a Box™, resides on top as an intelligence layer that addresses use cases from demand forecasting and inventory management, all the way to supplier performance and sentiment analysis. This powerhouse combination of experience and solution content helps Pluto7 combine domain expertise to seamlessly integrate SAP and other non-SAP data into Google Cloud BigQuery, for modern cloud-scale data warehousing with real-time insights for more accuracy and speed. Through robust visualizations and actionable insights with machine learning, customers now have the ability to scale to meet cross-functional needs and kickstart their digital transformation journey.
“Our customers need to rethink their supply chain and their customer experiences, which has led to disruptive innovations that demand harnessing the power of data. Critical supply chain data in SAP, Google Marketing, and Ads data along with third-party, and community data needs to be combined to meet the new expectations of running the physical supply chain in near real-time. Combining Google Cloud Cortex Framework with Planning in a Box and Pluto7’s industry solutions, we are enabling our customers to realize data insights and value faster. This is empowering customers by moving the needed forward with the next-generation supply chain intelligence with better decisions capabilities.” Manju Devadas, CEO, Pluto7
“Deploying services and solutions with speed and at scale has become increasingly important for organizations looking to digitally transform their business,” said Craig Cook, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Google Cloud. “We’re pleased to have Pluto7 as a strategic solutions partner for the Google Cloud Cortex Framework so we can continue helping customers streamline their operations as they digitally transform and grow their business.”
About Pluto7
Pluto7, Google Cloud Partner and tech-enabled solutions company, ignites digital transformation across Supply Chains using AI/ML. Pluto7 has 15+ ready-to-deploy ML solutions that reside upon Google Cloud’s robust and inventive data ingestion capabilities, with ease allowing for more streamlined connectivity so that their customers can accelerate data-driven decisions with greater accuracy while also minimizing risk. Pluto7 has been named in the 2021 Gartner Supply Chain report highlighting innovative companies who use data to solve tomorrow’s challenges. Pluto7 has also been awarded as one of the Top 25 Data and Software companies by the Software Report. For more information visit https://pluto7.com/.
