Northbound Route 18 Jefferson Avenue Lane Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a lane closure on northbound Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) between East Wylie Avenue and the eastbound Interstate 70 ramps located in the City of Washington, Washington County. The lane closure is anticipated to begin on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 a.m. and remain closed until Monday, July 18 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. Crews will be performing full depth reconstruction of the roadway. Northbound traffic will be detoured.

Posted Car Detour:

Traveling northbound on Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue)

Turn right onto the ramp for eastbound I-70

Take exit for Murtland Avenue (Exit 19)

Bear left onto northbound Route 19 (Murtland Avenue)

Take the on ramp to westbound I-70

Take the exit for Jefferson Avenue (Exit 17)

Turn right onto East Wylie Avenue

Follow East Wylie Avenue to Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue)

End detour

Posted Truck Detours:

Traveling northbound on Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue)

Turn right onto the on ramp for eastbound I-70

Take exit for Murtland Avenue (Exit 19)

Bear left onto northbound Route 19 (Murtland Avenue)

Take the on ramp to westbound I-70

Take exit for Jessop Place (Exit 16)

Turn right onto Sheffield Street

Turn right onto Jessop Place

Turn right onto Weirich Avenue

Weirich Avenue becomes West Wylie Avenue

Follow West Wylie Avenue to Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue)

End detour

Travelling eastbound on I-70 with a destination of Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue)

Take exit for Jessop Place (Exit 16)

Turn left onto Sheffield Street

Turn right onto Jessop Place

Turn right onto Weirich Avenue

Weirich Avenue becomes West Wylie Avenue

Follow West Wylie Avenue to Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue)

End detour

Additionally, the southbound Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) lane will be reduced in width to 12 feet between East Wylie Avenue and Oakland Avenue. The northbound Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) lane will be reduced in width to 12 feet between Oakland Avenue and the eastbound I-70 ramps. Motorists should drive with caution in work zones.

Crews from Plum Contracting LLC will be conducting the work.

Motorists can also subscribe to PennDOT District 12 news and traffic alerts by visiting www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 12 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.pa.gov/D12Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #