ZE PowerGroup Named a Data Management Leader in Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Energy Risk Systems: Data Management 2021

ZE’s Position as Category Leader in the Quadrant Backs Its Phenomenal Performance in the Data Management Sector

ZE’s strong data focus means it is well-positioned to manage much of its clients’ data requirements, and several deployment options are available to suit different client preferences”
— Reports Chartis Research
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), as a global leader in end-to-end data management and analytics technology, received high scores for integrating multiple data sources and the ability to aggregate data from varied sources and deliver it in flexible formats.

According to the Vendor Analysis report, the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® report, ZE was well-placed in the said criterion due to its broad range and a large volume of available data across the energy industry. ZE’s offerings were considered “well-designed” with a good user experience.

Curve management was identified as yet another strength of ZE, as the global leader’s curve generation and interpolation scores raised because of the recent additions to its curve-building applications.

Furthermore, Chartis analyzed the scalability of the ZE platform, concluding that the ZE product performs well against the set criteria because of its ability to handle and operate through a wide range of implementation sizes. ZE was also shown to be strong in automation, considering its capability to automate, integrate, and transform market data from multiple sources.

All in all, Chartis highlighted the following strengths of the ZE products and platform.

• The availability of real-time market data
• An enhanced user interface, an improved dashboard, an innovative graphic engine, and custom business intelligence (BI) support
• ZE Cloud for hosted and managed services
• A modern charting engine with a new graph editor, chart types, statistical and technical analysis indicators, and annotations
ZEMA-hosted data management and integration platform with the end-to-end capability of automating critical business operations, processing high volumes of data, and reaching global clients
• The expanded ZE Curve Manager’s data model supporting options data persistence

“We view ZE’s business model as very strong for data management in the energy space. New data and capabilities are being developed alongside changing client needs, and the company is making efforts to improve and develop user experience elements and reporting. ZE’s strong data focus means it is well-positioned to manage much of its clients’ data requirements, and several deployment options are available to suit different client preferences, including on-premise and deployment through ZE Cloud, as either a hosted or managed service,” reports Chartis.

About Chartis Research
Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. For more information please visit: www.chartis-research.com

About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) and ZEMA ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is the developer of the award-winning ZEMA enterprise-grade data management software. With its head office in Vancouver, BC, ZE serves the global energy, commodities, and Fintech market with end-to-end data management software (ETL). ZE offers the best in breed data aggregation, analysis, transformation, automation, and integration capabilities in its cloud-hosted platform offerings. The company combines deep cross-commodity industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities to deliver the critical resources needed to support a company’s analytic, trade, risk, finance, operations, and end-of-day needs. In the last decade, ZE has won over 40 awards including the 2022 Data Breakthrough Award for Data Management of the Year, ranked 8th in the 2022 Chartis Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors, and winner of the Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud three years in a row. ZE has also received the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year three years in a row and the majority of times since EnergyRisk introduced this critical category. EnergyRisk declared ZE as the Best Data Management Firm. ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.

