High Park Nature Centre offers tips for a pleasant cherry blossom viewing experience

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the popular annual cherry blossom season just around the corner, the High Park Nature Centre has created resources and guides for the public to have a pleasant cherry blossom viewing experience.

The spectacular flowering of Sakura trees attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world each year. While High Park is a popular spot to see cherry blossoms, it is not the only location Toronto where visitors can experience peak bloom this cherry blossom season. Other places in Toronto where the public to view cherry blossoms include:

• Birkdale Ravine

• Broadacres Park

• Cedar Ridge Park

• Cedarvale Park

• Centennial Park

• Cherry Street and Villiers Street

• Edwards Gardens

• Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre

• John P. Robarts Research Library

• Toronto Island Park

• Trinity Bellwoods Park

• University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

• Woodbine Park

• York University

People can visit the City of Toronto’s website for more information on these other locations.

This season, the High Park Nature Centre is also excited to relaunch Cherry Blossom Watch, an online guide for predicting peak bloom by tracking cherry trees from bud to blossom. The Nature Centre helps bring the wonder and beauty of cherry blossoms to Torontonians by dedicating a portion of our website, social media, and staff to the High Park Cherry Blossom Watch. With the goal of aiding and enriching the cherry blossom viewing experience for all, the High Park Nature Centre has created the following informative resources:

Cherry Blossom Watch:

This webpage is updated on a regular basis with photos showing the various stages of the blossom development for the season. Also included is an interactive map showing the location of all the cherry trees in High Park. Curious nature lovers can use this webpage as their primary starting point to learn more about the cherry blossom season in High Park.

Planning your visit:

Visitors can use this information to prepare for a pleasant, stress-free and environmentally responsible viewing experience. Cherry blossom viewing in High Park is a vehicle-free blooming experience except for TTC’s Wheel-Trans service. In addition to useful guides for planning alternative transportation arrangements like directions from nearby TTC subway and streetcar stations, this webpage also lists environmentally and ecologically sound practices for the public. Given the scores of visitors present in the park during this season, the Nature Centre encourages people to plan for a litter-free experience or to carry their garbage along with them in order to avoid overfilling the litter bins in the park. High Park is a natural space that is home to many rare native plants and ecosystems. People are advised to avoid climbing or damaging the Sakura trees and to stay on existing paths and trails to avoid trampling on sensitive vegetation and compacting the soil.

Cherry Blossom Bloom Tracking:

Find out more about the general progression of cherry blossoms through the bloom development stages by visiting this webpage. Informed by historical data collected by the Nature Centre, this page also includes data visualizations showing dates of peak bloom in previous years and the close correlation between temperature and peak bloom. The Nature Centre also has a Cherry Blossom Hotline. People can dial 647-946-2547 for additional information about bloom status and predictions.

History and Horticulture:

Use this resource to learn more about the unique history of Sakura trees in High Park and Toronto and the important role played by the Japanese Canadian community in creating spaces for these trees to thrive. People can also find out more information about the selectively-bred varieties of cherry blossom trees in High Park and the benefits of cherry blossom trees to the park’s wildlife and ecosystem.

“Cherry Blossom season is a magical and popular experience for Torontonians,” said Sara Street, Executive Director of the High Park Nature Centre. “Cherry Blossom Watch is one of the many ways we promote awareness and respect for nature and build stronger, lasting connections between people and the natural world around them.”

Cherry Blossom Watch is supported by the kindness and generosity of donors. For those who wish to make a contribution and continue supporting this resource, please visit the High Park Nature Centre’s Cherry Blossom donation website. For more information and to stay updated about Cherry Blossom Watch this year, please visit the High Park Nature Centre’s website and follow their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Note: The annual cherry blossom experience in High Park is managed by the City of Toronto. The High Park Nature Centre is not responsible for planning the experience or any other park amenities. As a charity operating out of High Park, the Nature Centre offers Cherry Blossom Watch observations and resources to provide the public with information to view cherry blossoms each year in a way that is enjoyable and sustainable.

The High Park Nature Centre is a charitable organization that was established in 1999. Our mission is to promote awareness and respect for nature through year-round, hands-on outdoor nature education and park stewardship. Nature Centre programs inspire a sense of wonder, knowledge, and respect for High Park’s natural systems; restore human connections to local plants and animals; and engage visitors in ecological restoration activities to ensure a sustainable future for High Park for generations to come.

