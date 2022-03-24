High Park Nature Centre returns with engaging in-person nature programs for the spring

The High Park Nature Centre's programs inspire a sense of wonder, knowledge, and respect for High Park’s natural systems. High Park Nature Centre is returning with some exciting new programs, events, clubs and camps for the spring 2022 season. The High Park Nature Centre's spring 2022 club programs include new and expanded nature club offerings.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, the High Park Nature Centre is offering a wide variety of fun and engaging in-person nature programs for kids and adults. These include camp programs, nature clubs, school field trips, adult workshops, teambuilding programs, special nature events and more.

The Nature Centre’s ever-popular nature club programs include early years clubs for kids between ages 6 months–5 years and their caregivers and drop-off clubs for kids between ages 4-12 years. Of note, is the return of our Chipmunks drop-off nature club that is particularly popular among homeschool kids. Besides the Urban Naturalists club for adults, the Nature Centre is also able to offer its free High Park Rangers clubs for youth and adults this season, thanks to a generous grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. Our Rangers club participants learn about nature at High Park while also engaging in important nature stewardship activities at the park.

In order to make our nature clubs more accessible to everyone, the High Park Nature Centre has also extended its Happy Camper Fund Bursary to partially or fully cover the costs of both its camp and club programs.

“At the Nature Centre, we believe that the bounties of nature in High Park must remain accessible to everyone,” said Sara Street, Executive Director of the High Park Nature Centre. “Expanding the Happy Camper Fund Bursary to cover nature clubs as well brings us closer to ensuring that financial constraints are not an obstacle for kids and adults who wish to participate in our club programs.”

Another exciting announcement is the return of our free Branching Out nature interpretation mentorship program for the spring season supported entirely by generous public donations. This program, designed for people who speak English and another language, allows mentees to design and lead nature walks in a language linked to their culture.

“We are immensely grateful to all the donors who have helped keep this innovative program free for all participants,” Street said. “The return of this program for the spring 2022 season would not have been possible without their generosity and support.”

This season, the High Park Nature Centre is also offering various themed school field trips for grades K-12 and exciting teambuilding programs for Guides and Scouts groups. Some one-time events this season include the popular Owl Prowl event in partnership with the Mountsberg Raptor Centre on March 27 and a fungi workshop for adults on May 14.

For more information about the High Park Nature Centre’s spring nature events and programs, please visit their website.

The High Park Nature Centre is a charitable organization that was established in 1999. Our mission is to promote awareness and respect for nature through year-round, hands-on outdoor nature education and park stewardship. Nature Centre programs inspire a sense of wonder, knowledge, and respect for High Park’s natural systems; restore human connections to local plants and animals; and engage visitors in ecological restoration activities to ensure a sustainable future for High Park for generations to come.

