The Birds Rock: A Free, New Activity Book For Kids That Fosters Nature Connections

The cover page of The Birds Rock Activity Book.

We're thrilled to release "The Birds Rock!," a new, free resource designed to foster connections between school-aged children and birds in our community!

I hope this resource inspires children, educators and parents to look up now and then, and maybe even spread the word about the fantastic feathery friends all around us.” — Pete Moss, Artist, Educator and Author of The Birds Rock!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are so thrilled to share the Birds Rock Activity Book with you! It’s a new, free resource designed to foster connections between school aged children and birds in our community!

The resource features interactive games, imaginative activities and memorable stories that celebrate the many things birds do for us while also spotlighting ways we can give back. Access the Birds Rock Activity book here: https://highparknaturecentre.com/the-birds-rock-activity-book

Included with the activity book is free access to the Birds Rock musical album, by artist and educator Pete Moss. The Birds Rock album features 15 original songs, each of which is themed about a different bird that can be found across Eastern North America.

The Birds Rock Activity Book also:

- Features 12 activities, each inspired by a different song from the Birds Rock album

- Can be completed both virtually and by printing out

- Features dozens of QR code links to local bird sounds

- Includes links other child-friendly local bird themed videos, resources and sounds

The Birds Rock Activity Book was created by Pete Moss in collaboration with High Park Nature Centre with generous funding provided by Toronto Ornithological Society.

“It was so much fun to create a resource about everyday birds who I believe are so extraordinary and worth celebrating,” Moss said. “I hope this resource inspires children, educators and parents to look up now and then, and maybe even spread the word about the fantastic feathery friends all around us.”

Sara Street, Executive Director of the High Park Nature Centre, said the Nature Centre is proud to be part of this collaboration.

"The Nature Centre continually looks to build strong partnerships with other nature educators to help create useful and accessible educational resources and opportunities for everyone beyond the High Park community," Street said.

Interested in sharing your work with us? We’d love to see pictures! Feel free to e-mail us at info@highparknaturecentre.com or tag us on Instagram @highparknaturecentre and @pete.moss.music and @birdingtoronto

On behalf of everyone involved in this project, we sincerely hope you enjoy this resource!