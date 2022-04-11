Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2021 – 2029
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market Report by Absolute Markets Insights offers a high-level summary of classification, competition, and strategic actions taken in recent years. For a global scenario, the Urology Surgical Instruments market report provides historical details, future forecasts, and market size. The competitive analysis conducted in this study makes you aware about the moves of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships and acquisitions. This report provides market insights which give a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impose on the industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. Furthermore, businesses can decide upon the strategies about the product, customer, key player, sales, promotion or marketing by acquiring a detailed analysis of competitive markets. In terms of revenue, global urology surgical instruments market was valued at US$ 10.42 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
In the global urology surgical instruments market, the major drivers contributing to the market growth are growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of urinary disorders, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing research & developments (R&D) investments, and lastly, ongoing product launches by manufacturers. According to the data published by American Society of Nephrology (ASN), problems related to urology are the third most common complaint among people aged 65 years and above. This shows that rising geriatric population could result in increasing prevalence of urinary problems which would boost demand in the global urology surgical instruments market in the near future. However, high cost associated with urology endoscopes and endovision systems is restraining the growth of global urology surgical instruments market. Many developing countries cannot afford urology surgical instruments that are expensive.
Urology surgery is defined as the integration of surgical activities for the pelvis-the colon, urogenital organs, and gynecological organs. This surgery is primarily conducted for the treatment of dysfunction, obstructions, malignancies, and inflammatory diseases in urinary system of a person. The urology surgical instruments are used for the medical treatments that include bladder surgery, renal (kidney) surgery, nephrectomy (kidney removal), pelvic lymph node dissection, prostatic surgery (removal of the prostate), scrotal (testicular) surgery, urethra surgery, penis surgery, robotic nephrectomies, and robotic prostatectomies.
The infectious disease COVID-19 originated in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and turned into a global pandemic with World Health Organization (WHO) making the official announcement in March 2020. Many established pharmaceutical companies and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as many startups in pharmaceutical sector started working on developing treatments and vaccines that targeted the infection caused by the novel coronavirus. In some cases, coronavirus patients suffered from kidney failure. According to the American Society of Nephrology, approximately 10% to 50% of patients with severe COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) had kidney failure that requires some form of dialysis. The growing cases of patients infected with COVID-19 across the globe is expected to boost the demand for dialysis procedures and different other urology treatments. Hence, the increasing prevalence of coronavirus is anticipated to accelerate the growth of global urology surgical instruments market over the future years.
Emerging economies such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and South Korea are offering significant growth opportunities to major market players not only from these countries but also from North America and Europe. In these countries, the urology surgical instruments market is estimated to witness substantial growth due to growing patient population, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, low regulatory barriers, and rising healthcare expenditure. During the forecast period (2021 – 2029), healthcare providers segment is estimated to become the fastest growing market segment. There are some healthcare providers working at facilities dedicated only to urology, offering urological surgeries and reducing the work load of hospitals. Such facilities and healthcare providers are target markets for urology surgical instruments manufacturers.
The report provides both, qualitative as well as quantitative research of global urology surgical instruments market. It also provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as affiliations, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analyzed in the report. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.
Some of the players operating in the urology surgical instruments market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Coopersurgical Inc., Fazzini Srl, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Medtronic PLC, Olympus, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and others.
Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market:
By Instrument Type
• Endoscopes
o Cystoscopes
o Laparoscopes
o Nephroscopes
o Resectoscopes
o Ureteroscopes
• Imaging Systems & Video Hardware
• Monopolar & Bipolar Hand Instruments
• Catheters
• Probes & Retractors
• Forceps, Clamps and Hooks
• Scissors and Scoops
• Guidewire
• Access Sheath
• Ureteral Stent
• Dilators
• Surgical Instruments Sets
• Others
By Application
• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
• Urinary Stone Disease
• Urinary Incontinence
• Cancer
• Chronic Kidney Disease
• Others
By End Users
• Hospitals
• Healthcare Providers
• Others
By Distribution Channels
• Online
• Offline
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
