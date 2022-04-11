Submit Release
News Search

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

April 11, 2022                                                             

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Allen County Regional Transit Authority

 FFR

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delphos City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Brown

Union Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Monroe, Liberty Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

05/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Champaign County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Clark

Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tecumseh Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Maple Heights City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Community School - Parma

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Department of Higher Education

 

08/04/2021 TO 04/06/2022

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Right Care Home Healthcare, LLC

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Community School - Columbus

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

City of Wauseon

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Wauseon Exempted Village School District

 

09/16/2021 TO 04/05/2022

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallipolis City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Liberty Benton Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Henry

Andrew C. Gombash, D.O.

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

City of Bellevue

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

New London Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Summit Academy Community School - Painesville

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Village of Belle Center

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy School - Lorain

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy - Toledo

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Madison

Tri-County Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Summit Academy - Youngstown

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Miami County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Centerville

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Summit Academy Community School - Dayton

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum

Brush Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Richland County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Stark

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Secondary School - Canton

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Springfield Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Akron Elementary School

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Akron Middle School

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Mathews Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy Community School - Warren

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

East Central Ohio Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Union

City of Marysville

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Washington

Waterford Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Beacon Hill Community School

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Green Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Southeast Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

