Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Allen
Allen County Regional Transit Authority
FFR
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delphos City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Brown
Union Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Monroe, Liberty Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
05/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Champaign
Champaign County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Clark
Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tecumseh Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Maple Heights City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Community School - Parma
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Ohio Department of Higher Education
08/04/2021 TO 04/06/2022
Performance Audit
Right Care Home Healthcare, LLC
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy Community School - Columbus
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fulton
City of Wauseon
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Wauseon Exempted Village School District
09/16/2021 TO 04/05/2022
Performance Audit
Gallia
Gallipolis City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Greene
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hancock
Liberty Benton Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Henry
Andrew C. Gombash, D.O.
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
City of Bellevue
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
New London Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lake
Summit Academy Community School - Painesville
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Logan
Village of Belle Center
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy School - Lorain
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy - Toledo
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Madison
Tri-County Joint Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Summit Academy - Youngstown
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Miami
Miami County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
City of Centerville
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Summit Academy Community School - Dayton
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Muskingum
Brush Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Richland County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Stark
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Secondary School - Canton
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Springfield Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Akron Middle School
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Trumbull
Mathews Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy Community School - Warren
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tuscarawas
East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Union
City of Marysville
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Washington
Waterford Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Beacon Hill Community School
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Green Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Southeast Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
