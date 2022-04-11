For Immediate Release:

April 11, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority FFR 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delphos City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Brown Union Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Monroe, Liberty Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 05/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Champaign Champaign County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Clark Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tecumseh Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Maple Heights City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Community School - Parma 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Ohio Department of Higher Education 08/04/2021 TO 04/06/2022 Performance Audit Right Care Home Healthcare, LLC MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy Community School - Columbus 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton City of Wauseon Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Wauseon Exempted Village School District 09/16/2021 TO 04/05/2022 Performance Audit Gallia Gallipolis City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hancock Liberty Benton Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Henry Andrew C. Gombash, D.O. MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Huron City of Bellevue Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination New London Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lake Summit Academy Community School - Painesville 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Logan Village of Belle Center 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy School - Lorain 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy - Toledo 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Madison Tri-County Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Summit Academy - Youngstown 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Miami Miami County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery City of Centerville Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Summit Academy Community School - Dayton 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Muskingum Brush Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Richland County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Stark Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Secondary School - Canton 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Springfield Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Academy Akron Elementary School 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Akron Middle School 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Mathews Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy Community School - Warren 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tuscarawas East Central Ohio Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Union City of Marysville Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Washington Waterford Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Beacon Hill Community School 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Green Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Southeast Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

