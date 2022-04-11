Global Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices Market Experiences Unexpected Boom | Top Players - GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Siemens
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights "Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global pocket size ultrasound devices market was valued at US$ 115 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 492 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.34% over the forecast period. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Fukuda Denshi, Shenzhen Mindray, Samsung Medical, and Siemens Healthineers, amongst others.
The report covers key developments in the Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies observed in the market have been acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. These activities have paved the way for expanding the business and customer base of market participants. The market players are expected to face lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for the Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices System market in the global market. The report also provides comprehensive PEST analysis for all regions covered in Global Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices Market Report.
The study has classified the market into segments including product type, application and more. Each segment is evaluated by share and growth rate. Also, the analysts have studied the potential regions that could prove rewarding for the manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable forecasts on value and volume, helping market participants to gain deep insights into the overall industry. Besides the segment breakdown, the report is heavily structured into a regional study. The researchers' regional analysis highlights key regions and their dominant countries which account for a significant revenue share in the Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices Market. The study helps to understand how the market will develop in the respective region.
Industry Trends
With the use of the ultrasound imaging, the medical professionals can produce images of the internal organs in the body. The ultrasound imaging helps in diagnosing the causes of pain, swelling and infection in the internal human body organs. Additionally it is used to examine a baby in womb and also critical body parts like brain. Ultrasound imaging also helps in guiding biopsies, diagnosis of cardiac conditions and determining the impact of any heart disease.
These ultrasound imaging machines are now available in smaller sizes, which make them extremely portable. Factors like portability and accuracy are contributing to the growth of the pocket size ultrasound devices market. For instance, GE Healthcare added DiA Imaging Analysis AI-powered LVivo EF for automated ejection fraction measurements in its portable Vscan Extend handheld, pocket-sized ultrasound to enhance the device's functionality. There is also an increase in point-of-care ultrasound systems; Fujifilm’s SonoSite iViz fits in the palm, gives quick answers to clinical questions, and has many tutorials.
Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation:
Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices Market: By End User
• Doctors
• Paramedics
• Nurses
• Other medical professionals
Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices Market: By Treatment
• Early Diagnosis
• Chronic Medical Conditions
• Tumours and cysts
• Others
Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices Market: By Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
What you can explore with this report
• To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Global Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices market by value in dollar terms.
• To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices market.
• To showcase the development of the Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices market in different parts of the world.
• To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Global Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices market by Country and Individual Segments.
• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Global Pocket Size Ultrasound Devices market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new developments, and product launches.
Thanks for reading Gelatin Empty Capsule Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like LATAM, North America, BRICS, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United States or China etc.
Shreyas Tanna
+1 510-420-1213
email us here