Blockchain, Web3 Consultant Ian Scarffe Joins Unityswap Advisory Board
Unityswap is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors.DELFT, SOUTH-HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unityswap, the world’s first fintech platform that helps charities to collect decentralized donations, is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors. As Unityswap continues building a bridge between the charity business and the crypto space, Ian brings extensive experience within the Blockchain markets to support Unityswap’s business development process.
Unityswap is driven by the mission to realize a revolutionary way of digital fundraising in collaboration with charities that ensures that they are ready for the world of tomorrow.
Blockchain technology has created many opportunities for charities to discover new ways of fundraising. Unityswap helps charities with seizing these opportunities by creating their own token that generates donations with every transaction that is made.
Unityswap is forming a collective of charities that will use blockchain technology for fundraising. In addition to offering their tokenizing service, the platform will develop a NFT marketplace and a decentralized exchange with automated donation capabilities.
At the centre of their ecosystem is the Unityswap token ($UNITY), which is the driving force of the platform and enables more digital donation possibilities.
As a Blockchain expert, Ian is on the advisory board of multi-million-dollar Blockchain start-ups
“As a highly experienced and seasoned Blockchain Advisor, Ian’s expertise will be as asset to Unityswap and its continued global expansion”
Luc Hijdra Chief Executive Officer
About Ian Scarffe
Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and consultant with business experience from around the world.
As a leading entrepreneur, Ian is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping start-ups achieve their full potential as well as helping to expand existing companies. Ian has founded ‘Binkplus’, a start-up incubator in Europe.
A leading expert in start-up, Investment, Fintech and Blockchain industries. Ian currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million dollar companies.
Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.
Ian is a Top Global Influencer in Blockchain and Fintech.
