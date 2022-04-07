UNITYSWAP IS REVOLUTIONIZING CHARITY FUNDRAISING USING BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY
Unityswap is the world’s first fintech platform that helps charities to collect decentralized donations.DELFT, SOUTH-HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the rise of blockchain technology, many organisations have proven that there are endless possibilities when it comes to crypto currency. Unityswap is building a bridge between the crypto space and charities through their tokenizing platform. They help charities with seizing new opportunities by creating their own token that generates donations with every transaction that is made.
Unityswap is driven by the mission to create a revolutionary way of digital fundraising in collaboration with charities that ensures that they are ready for the world of tomorrow.
There is a massive amount of capital in the crypto market and Unityswap makes sure that charities will benefit from this. Another aspect that blockchain has to offer is transparency. Unityswap is using this to its advantage through their automated donating smart contract. Every charity token created by Unityswap has a one percent fee which is sent directly to the wallet of the associated charity. This allows charities to gain donations even if their token is being used for a different utility.
By combining the world of charities and the power of blockchain technology they created a new way of digital fundraising that will help these wonderful organisations. In addition to offering their tokenizing service, the platform will develop an NFT marketplace and a decentralized exchange with automated donation capabilities. At the centre of their ecosystem is the Unityswap token ($UNITY), which is the driving force of the platform and enables more digital donation possibilities.
‘‘The transition from web2.0 to web3.0 for charity fundraising will be another massive adoption for the entire crypto space. As the only player in this market, Unityswap has struck gold with a very unique way of digital fundraising by charity tokenization.’’ – Tom Klein.
About Unityswap (UNITY)
Unityswap is revolutionizing charity fundraising. Helping charities with generating decentralized donations by tokenizing charities. With their 'Invest & Donate' smart contract Unityswap has created a new and unique way of donating.
Robby Muilman
Unityswap
info@unityswap.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn