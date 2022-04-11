Research Report: E-Health Services Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2030
Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a tremendous growth rate for the global e-health services market during the 2022-2030 periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Health is the application of digital technology and telecommunications, such as the use of internet, computers, and mobile devices to assist individuals in improving their health and providing better health care. All aspects of civilization's development and evolution are influenced by technology. E-health has cleared the way for a new area of research among doctors, scientists, and researchers, who are attempting to build efficient and accurate technology for dealing with health issues, while policymakers consider to provide inexpensive healthcare to everyone. Growing popularity and awareness of eHealth are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global e-health services market. Advances in communication technology have made healthcare information and services globally accessible at a very minimal cost. Some of the key market participants, such as Cerner Corporation, are contributing towards the industry through product development. Cerner Corporation, a US-based corporation, announced the introduction of a new video care platform known as a Video Visit programs for its Community working clients in June, 2020, amidst the Covid19 pandemic.
Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a tremendous growth rate for the global e-health services market during the 2022-2030 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 23.2% owing to increasing investments towards digital health technologies along with rising prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic, across the globe. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 68,760.15 Mn in 2020.
The adoption of e-health services has witnessed enormous surge amidst the covid-19 pandemic. The stringent mandates pertaining to social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus has enforced patients and caregivers to rely on e-health technologies to ensure optimum and timely care. According to the study in May 2020, about 46% of the U.S. consumers use telehealth services as an alternative to personal healthcare visits. Healthcare providers have directed large scale investments towards telehealth technologies, and witnessed massive response from the patients. The introduction of regulatory flexibilities, wherein more than 80 new services have been provided temporary approval by the CMS, showcases significant growth opportunities for global e-health services market over the forecast period. E-health services at large has hence enabled access to necessary healthcare services, improve patient experience and enhance overall health outcome. The technology has showcased significant importance for patients suffering from the ailment. Patients infected by the coronavirus have largely resorted to telemedicine and mhealth apps for consultations, diagnosis and treatment from the comfort and convenience of their home.
The adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning amongst others is revolutionising the e-health services market. These technologies aid in establishing connections and enable exchange of data across different systems and devices over the internet. The integration of sensors in wearable devices are increasingly enabling medical professionals to ensure constant monitoring of the patients remotely by tracking essential vitals and physical activity of the patients. Remote monitoring devices such as smart inhalers, glucose monitoring devices and smart insulin pens amongst others help in maintaining a constant watch on the patient’s activities with insignificant interference to their routine lives. Further, with the technological advancements along with rise of 5G, the devises are estimated to become more accessible and affordable by patients and healthcare providers at large, thus showcasing substantial growth opportunities for global e-health services market over the future years.
Some of the major players operating in the global E-Health Services market are listed below:
• AirStrip Technologies
• Allscripts
• Cerner Corporation
• CISCO Systems Inc.
• Epic Systems Corporation
• Google Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• NXGN Management
• LLC
• Orange
• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.
• Seamless MD
• Telefónica S.A.
• Vocera Communications
• and other market participants
Global E-Health Services Market:
• By Technology:
o Telemedicine
Teleconsulting
Telemonitoring
Tele-education
Tele Training
Others
o mHealth
Wearable
Apps
• Medical Apps
• Fitness Apps
• Wellness Apps
• Others
o Electronic Health Records (EHR)
o e-Prescribing Systems
o Others
• By Application:
o Therapeutics
o Diagnostics
o Remote Monitoring & Management
o Training and Education
o Others
• By End Users
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Individuals
o Government
o Pharmacies
o Insurance companies
o Others
• By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
