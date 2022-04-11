NASBITE International honors 6 for excellence in international trade
ALBANY, NY, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASBITE International recognized six individuals and companies for their excellence in developing innovative programs and practices that improve international trade, education and practice during its recent virtual Annual Conference.
NASBITE International honored Caroline Tompkins, president and CEO of Forum for International Trade & Training (FITT); Chuck Mills, president of Mills Machine Company; Nicole Sherwood, director of grants and STEP project director at World Trade Center Utah; and John Worthington, president of IBT Online, Inc and his team, with its Advancing International Trade Award. This award recognizes the dedication and service of those who have advanced international trade in each state in the United States as well as Canada and Mexico for four or more years.
As the president and CEO of the Forum for International Trade Training (FITT), Tompkins has lead and transformed the organization into a Canadian and international success during the past 26 years. FITT’s growth under her leadership reflects her significant contributions to the field of international trade.
Mills currently chairs the Oklahoma District Export Council (OKDEC), and has produced tangible educational and trade outcomes as a devoted advocate for the state’s international trade community. He is widely recognized by United States Department of Commerce and State peers for skills and expertise in global trade.
In her position at World Trade Center Utah, Sherwood has built from scratch one of the top performing grant programs in the nation, WTC Utah’s STEP Grant Program. The program recently received a tri-fold increase in funding, which has directly created new trade opportunities for small Utah businesses throughout her tenure at WTC Utah.
IBT Online via its Florida Online Global Programs have provided support for exporters to expand internationally and digitally. IBT has supplied resources to small, exporting businesses in order to assist with online and digital marketing strategies. They continue to offer assistance to internationally focused small businesses.
Peter Cunningham of Mt. Hood Community College, Gresham, OR, was recognized as the International Trade Educator of the Year. This award recognizes and celebrates innovation and excellence in international trade curriculum development, research, program development, and advocacy of international business issues. Peter has developed curricula, written several books on international economics and trade and has directed state international trade operations. He has made significant contributions to many different educational and trade organizations, while playing an active role in several educational institutions.
Broward County Office of Economic & Small Business Development’s (OESBD) “11 Steps to Exporting & Florida International Trade & Cultural Expo (FITCE) '' program received the Program Excellence Award. This award recognizes specific programs developed by institutions and organizations to meet a particular identified need. OESBD’s programs are designed to help newer exporters through the export process and have seen a high success rate. “11 Steps to Exporting – A Roadmap to Your Exporting Success!” provides a roadshow seminar series developed to demystify exporting by following a practical step-by-step process and to demonstrate why exporting can be a key to a company’s success. FITCE is an annual large-scale international conference designed to welcome new businesses, expand global sales, collaborate, and connect. This conference also provides a unique opportunity for U.S. businesses to establish key strategic relationships with foreign countries, and provide export assistance programs to facilitate their sales expansion around the world.
“This year’s award winners have excelled within their sectors of the ever-evolving field of international trade and in doing so, have shown great leadership in advancing our industry,” said Jackie Rasmussen, CGBP, president of NASBITE International. “They are all passionate about supporting and improving current international trade practices, and we have the distinct pleasure to honor their achievements to date.”
NASBITE International is the leading organization supporting training and education in the field of global business. NASBITE members represent all sectors of the global business profession, including trade educators, trade specialists, trade-service providers and companies engaged in international trade. Founded in 1988 as the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators, it became NASBITE International in 2006 to better reflect the global business professionals it serves. More than 2,000 professionals have earned its Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) designation. For more information, visit www.nasbite.org.
Bill Carney
NASBITE International is the leading organization supporting training and education in the field of global business. NASBITE members represent all sectors of the global business profession, including trade educators, trade specialists, trade-service providers and companies engaged in international trade. Founded in 1988 as the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators, it became NASBITE International in 2006 to better reflect the global business professionals it serves. More than 2,000 professionals have earned its Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) designation. For more information, visit www.nasbite.org.
