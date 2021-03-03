NASBITE International honors 39 outstanding small-medium business exporters
NASBITE International honors 39 outstanding small-medium business exporters for their growth and innovative approaches to international marketing.ALBANY, NY, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASBITE International recognized 39 companies from the United States and Canada as Outstanding Exporters during its recent, virtual National Small Business Exporter Summit. The companies, selected for their demonstrated excellence in export growth and their innovative approaches to international marketing, make up the fifth class of Outstanding Exporter honorees.
“During a time when the export business faced significant pandemic- and geopolitical-related challenges, it has never been more important to spotlight the leading exporters and their innovative approaches to succeeding against these headwinds,” said Jackie Rasmussen, CGBP, president of NASBITE International. “These companies grew, opened new markets and created jobs, providing economic growth when our country greatly needed it.”
NASBITE International created these awards, along with the National Small Business Exporter Summit, as a way to bring together top small business exporters, trade professionals and trade assistance providers from across the country to connect with one another, and to share best practices and lessons learned.
“As the leading supporter of education in the industry, we at NASBITE, celebrate the success of our 2021 Oustanding Exporters and their willingness to share their hard-earned knowledge during our recent National Exporter Summit.”
First-time Awardees at the 2021 Export Summit were as follows:
Ace Pump Corporation - Tennessee
Alliance Rubber Company - Arkansas
Aseptico, Inc. - Washington
CellAntenna International LLC - Florida
Combustion Associates, Inc. - California
CTSi - Maryland
Firstronic, LLC - Michigan
Kimmie Candy - Nevada
K-Tec Systems - Michigan
LODAAT Pharma - Illinois
Mills Machine Company - Oklahoma
OverDrive, Inc. - Ohio
Pinnacle Technology, Inc. - Kansas
R&M International Sales Corporation - Pennsylvania
RADIUS Corporation - Pennsylvania
Redi-Rock - Michigan
Sauereisen - Pennsylvania
Sentry Protection Products, LLC - Ohio
Wisdom Natural Brands - Arizona
The Verde Group – Ontario, Canada
W.S. Badger – New Hampshire
Returning Honoree recognized for continuing export excellence were:
Aventure Aviation – Florida
Blue Planet Surf Gear - Hawaii
Brewer Science - Missouri
Control Station, Inc. - Connecticut
Equilibar, LLC – North Carolina
Flow Sciences, Inc. – North Carolina
Hess Pumice - Idaho
ImmunoReagents Inc. – South Carolina
Integra Design Group – Puerto Rico
Johnsonville, LLC - Wisconsin
KaMin Performance Minerals - Georgia
Kirila Fire Training Facilities, Inc. - Ohio
Morrison Textile Machinery – South Carolina
Old Wood, LLC – New Mexico
Otto Environmental Systems – North Carolina
PaceControls - Pennsylvania
Singing Dog Vanilla - Oregon
United Source One - Maryland
Companies are nominated as honorees for the National Small Business Exporter Summit by state-level District Export Councils and leading trade assistance organizations and associations from across the country. These companies have demonstrated exceptional export growth and an innovative approach to international marketing as part of their core business operations.
NASBITE International is the leading organization supporting training and education in the field of global business. NASBITE members represent all sectors of the global business profession, including trade educators, trade specialists, trade-service providers and companies engaged in international trade. Founded in 1988 as the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators, it became NASBITE International in 2006 to better reflect global business professionals it serves. More than 2,000 professionals have earned its Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) designation. For more information, visit nasbite.org.
