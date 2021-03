NASBITE International honors 39 outstanding small-medium business exporters for their growth and innovative approaches to international marketing.

ALBANY, NY, USA, March 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NASBITE International recognized 39 companies from the United States and Canada as Outstanding Exporters during its recent, virtual National Small Business Exporter Summit. The companies, selected for their demonstrated excellence in export growth and their innovative approaches to international marketing, make up the fifth class of Outstanding Exporter honorees.“During a time when the export business faced significant pandemic- and geopolitical-related challenges, it has never been more important to spotlight the leading exporters and their innovative approaches to succeeding against these headwinds,” said Jackie Rasmussen, CGBP, president of NASBITE International. “These companies grew, opened new markets and created jobs, providing economic growth when our country greatly needed it.”NASBITE International created these awards, along with the National Small Business Exporter Summit, as a way to bring together top small business exporters, trade professionals and trade assistance providers from across the country to connect with one another, and to share best practices and lessons learned.“As the leading supporter of education in the industry, we at NASBITE, celebrate the success of our 2021 Oustanding Exporters and their willingness to share their hard-earned knowledge during our recent National Exporter Summit.”First-time Awardees at the 2021 Export Summit were as follows:Ace Pump Corporation - TennesseeAlliance Rubber Company - ArkansasAseptico, Inc. - WashingtonCellAntenna International LLC - FloridaCombustion Associates, Inc. - CaliforniaCTSi - MarylandFirstronic, LLC - MichiganKimmie Candy - NevadaK-Tec Systems - MichiganLODAAT Pharma - IllinoisMills Machine Company - OklahomaOverDrive, Inc. - OhioPinnacle Technology, Inc. - KansasR&M International Sales Corporation - PennsylvaniaRADIUS Corporation - PennsylvaniaRedi-Rock - MichiganSauereisen - PennsylvaniaSentry Protection Products, LLC - OhioWisdom Natural Brands - ArizonaThe Verde Group – Ontario, CanadaW.S. Badger – New HampshireReturning Honoree recognized for continuing export excellence were:Aventure Aviation – FloridaBlue Planet Surf Gear - HawaiiBrewer Science - MissouriControl Station, Inc. - ConnecticutEquilibar, LLC – North CarolinaFlow Sciences, Inc. – North CarolinaHess Pumice - IdahoImmunoReagents Inc. – South CarolinaIntegra Design Group – Puerto RicoJohnsonville, LLC - WisconsinKaMin Performance Minerals - GeorgiaKirila Fire Training Facilities, Inc. - OhioMorrison Textile Machinery – South CarolinaOld Wood, LLC – New MexicoOtto Environmental Systems – North CarolinaPaceControls - PennsylvaniaSinging Dog Vanilla - OregonUnited Source One - MarylandCompanies are nominated as honorees for the National Small Business Exporter Summit by state-level District Export Councils and leading trade assistance organizations and associations from across the country. These companies have demonstrated exceptional export growth and an innovative approach to international marketing as part of their core business operations.###NASBITE International is the leading organization supporting training and education in the field of global business. NASBITE members represent all sectors of the global business profession, including trade educators, trade specialists, trade-service providers and companies engaged in international trade. Founded in 1988 as the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators, it became NASBITE International in 2006 to better reflect global business professionals it serves. More than 2,000 professionals have earned its Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) designation. For more information, visit nasbite.org