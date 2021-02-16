NASBITE International Small Business Exporter Summit to feature top industry speakers on February 24 and March 3
The NASBITE National Small Business Exporter Summit showcases best practices for the top small- and medium-sized exporters.ALBANY, NY, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NASBITE International virtual 2021 National Small Business Exporter Summit set for Feb. 24 and March 3 will give exporters the opportunity to learn best practices and exchange ideas with the top small- and medium-sized exporters from across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST on both days.
The two-day conference will feature sessions with 10 outstanding exporters who will share their insight into powerful tools, techniques and resources they have used to guide export growth and success within their businesses.
“This year’s Exporter Summit presenters are leaders in the industry who are willing to share their stories to educate their peers, help them identify opportunities and implement best practices to advance their own business,” said Jackie Rasmussen, CGBP, president of NASBITE International. “The export business, like much of the world, has experienced significant changes in the past year, making the sharing of successful strategies vital in helping our members successfully navigate these turbulent times.”
The February 24 keynote, "At a Glimpse - Emerging Opportunities in Eurasia," will be presented by Laurie Kelleher, commercial officer for the U.S. Commercial Service. The March 3 keynote, "Beyond COVID - Making Sense of the New Realities," will be delivered by David George, analyst and services director for Global Data in London.
The complete agenda and registration details are available at nasbite.net.
Editor’s Note: Members of the media are invited to attend the conference and may contact NASBITE at communications@nasbite.org to obtain credentials.
###
NASBITE International is the leading organization supporting training and education in the field of global business. NASBITE members represent all sectors of the global business profession, including trade educators, trade specialists, trade-service providers and companies engaged in international trade. Founded in 1988 as the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators, it became NASBITE International in 2006 to better reflect global business professionals it serves. More than 2,000 professionals have earned its Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) designation. For more information, visit nasbite.org.
Salvatore Prividera
NASBITE International
+1 518-694-5540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn