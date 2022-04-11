Global Cloud Computing in Automotive Market Current Trends, Growth Factor Regional, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030
Global cloud computing in automotive market was estimated to be US$ 5.05 billion in 2020PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Cloud Computing in Automotive Market Analysis To 2030″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The Cloud Computing in Automotive market report aims to provide an overview of the Cloud Computing in Automotive market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global Cloud Computing in Automotive market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cloud Computing in Automotive market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Global cloud computing in automotive market was estimated to be US$ 5.05 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 19.28 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period. The application of cloud computing makes the automotive sector and its data processing and storage safer, faster and better. Stiff competition coupled with novel technological changes has aided the demand for cloud computing in automotive market in the recent past and is expected to continue a similar trend over the next eight years.
The offerings segments can be segregated into solution and services. The solution segment captured more than 80% of the overall market and has the highest penetration in 2020. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Rising number of car accidents is one of the reasons that are driving the growth of cloud computing in automotive market. Companies are providing cloud solutions and DevOps that can offer businesses secure and sustainable growth. For instance, automotive cloud solutions developed by Intellias are transforming the automotive ecosystem by building software based on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. This essentially helps in speeding up processes, accelerate time to market, and extend the overall business capabilities.
Points Covered in the Report:
• The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Cloud Computing in Automotive Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market.
• The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market.
• The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report.
• The driving factors for the growth of the Global Cloud Computing in Automotive Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry.
• The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users.
• The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Cloud Computing in Automotive Market.
• The report on the Global Cloud Computing in Automotive Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.
Here we have listed the top Cloud Computing in Automotive Market companies:
• Amazon Web Services
• Inc. or its affiliates
• Intellias Ltd. Microsoft Azure
• Google Cloud Platform
• other market participants
Cloud Computing in Automotive Market Segmentation:
• By Offerings
o Solutions
o Services
• By Technology
o AI/ML
o IoT
o HPC
o Data analytics
o Others
• By Application
o Connected Mobility
o Autonomous Development
o Manufacturing/Supply Chain
o Navigation and Mapping
o Navigation Data Standard and Electric Vehicle Navigation
o Big Data
o Digital Customer & Engagement and Electronic Control Unit
o Others
