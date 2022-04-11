Carpooling Market Players Venture Into Mobility Services, Driving Growth Rate At 16%

Carpooling Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carpooling market trends include automobile manufacturers increasingly venturing into mobility services to cater to the growing demand for car-pooling services. For instance, major automobile manufacturers, namely BMW and Daimler have merged their car-sharing ventures to expand geographically.

Similarly, in February 2020, Tesla announced plans to launch the ride-sharing application. Automakers investing in carpooling applications will contribute to the growth of the market.

The global carpooling market size is expected to grow from $7.20 billion in 2021 to $8.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The carpooling market is then expected to grow to $12.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

Government initiatives to minimize carbon emissions is likely to drive the carpooling market. Major metropolitan cities have traffic congestion with an increase in the vehicle density on the roads, increasing the carbon emissions. In the Paris agreement on climate change, countries have set determined targets for carbon footprint reduction by 2030. For instance, the Delhi government in India has introduced an odd-even scheme to control the traffic density and keep a check on carbon emissions in the city. Corporates such as Amazon, Infosys are also encouraging car-pooling to commute to workplaces to reduce congestion and air pollution. The initiatives to keep a check on carbon emissions thereby contribute to the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global carpooling industry are Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing, Uber, Via Transportation, Lyft Line, Waze Carpool, Zimride, Carma, and Scoop Technologies

TBRC’s global carpooling market analysis report is segmented by type into online carpooling platforms, app-based carpooling, by application into businesses, individuals, schools, others, by car type into economy, executive, luxury.

Carpooling Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Online Carpooling Platforms, App-Based Carpooling), By Application (Businesses, Individuals, Schools, Other Applications), By Car Type (Economy, Executive, Luxury) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a carpooling global market overview, forecast carpooling market size and growth for the whole market, carpooling market segments, geographies, carpooling market trends, carpooling market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

