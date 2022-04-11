Strategies For Global Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market size is expected to grow from $1.33 billion in 2021 to $1.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The global UV-visible spectroscopy market size is expected to grow to $1.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%. The outbreak of COVID-19 led to an increase in the production of pharmaceutical drugs and demand for vaccines and fueled the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market growth.

The global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market consists of sales of ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy devices. Ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy is a method used to measure light absorbance in the ultraviolet and visible ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum. These devices find their application in analytical chemistry for the quantitative determination of different analytes, such as transition metal ions, highly conjugated organic compounds, and biological macromolecules.

Global Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Trends

The companies in the market are increasingly investing in the handheld or portable ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market, which allows consumers to make informed decisions on the spot, thus saving valuable time. Major companies operating in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy sector are focused on developing portable technological solutions for ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy.

Global Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Segments

The global UV spectroscopy market is segmented:

By Instrument Type: Single-Beam System, Double-Beam System, Array Based System, Handheld System

By Application: Industrial Applications, Physical Chemistry Studies, Life Science Studies, Environmental Studies, Academic Applications, Life Science Research and Development, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Agriculture and Food Industries, Environmental Testing Labs

By Geography: The global UV-visible spectroscopy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Buck Scientific, Bruker Corporation, Mettler-Toledo, and Cole-Parmer.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

