Submit Release
News Search

There were 283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,511 in the last 365 days.

India Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis and Research Report

India Artificial Intelligence Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is expected to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the potential of a machine to imitate the capabilities of the human mind. It is a segment of computer science that assists in learning, voice recognition, visual perception, decision-making, language translation, etc. Artificial intelligence comprises of various hardware components, including a graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), central processing unit (CPU), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), etc. It offers several benefits, such as higher time efficiency, improved productivity, better adaptability, enhanced accuracy, etc. As a result, artificial intelligence is used across numerous sectors, including healthcare, construction, banking, automobile, trade, defense, transportation, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

India Artificial Intelligence Market Trends:

The increasing digitization across various industries, such as telecommunication, automotive, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, etc., is driving the India artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, the expanding Information and Technology (IT) industry and the rising use of cloud-based applications are also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, several benefits offered by AI-integrated systems, such as analyzing large amounts of data and the extraction of insights regarding overall operational efficacy, are further fueling the market growth. Besides this, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increasing demand for numerous automated technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance productivity and minimize the workforce requirement. All of the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the market for artificial intelligence in India over the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-artificial-intelligence-market/requestsample

India Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, offering, technology, system, end-use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence
General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware
Software
Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context-Aware Computing
Computer Vision
Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems
Decision Support Processing
Hybrid Systems
Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare
Manufacturing
Automotive
Agriculture
Retail
Security
Human Resources
Marketing
Financial Services
Transportation and Logistics
Others

Breakup by Region:

North India
West and Central India
South India
East India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3h7jx05

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group: 

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550370623/adaptive-security-market-report-2021-share-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550393585/human-capital-management-market-report-2021-size-share-growth-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556151094/india-safes-and-vaults-market-report-2021-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556086974/global-loyalty-management-market-size-2021-2026-top-companies-growth-innovation-trends

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564254698/data-warehousing-market-share-2021-2026-top-companies-growth-innovation-trends

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/553573014/global-ai-in-fintech-market-research-report-2021-26-by-solution-and-service-type

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/555323383/load-balancer-market-research-report-2021-size-share-growth-and-forecast-to-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/555041749/smart-mining-market-research-report-2021-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

India Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis and Research Report

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.