India Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis and Research Report

India Artificial Intelligence Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is expected to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the potential of a machine to imitate the capabilities of the human mind. It is a segment of computer science that assists in learning, voice recognition, visual perception, decision-making, language translation, etc. Artificial intelligence comprises of various hardware components, including a graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), central processing unit (CPU), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), etc. It offers several benefits, such as higher time efficiency, improved productivity, better adaptability, enhanced accuracy, etc. As a result, artificial intelligence is used across numerous sectors, including healthcare, construction, banking, automobile, trade, defense, transportation, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

India Artificial Intelligence Market Trends:

The increasing digitization across various industries, such as telecommunication, automotive, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, etc., is driving the India artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, the expanding Information and Technology (IT) industry and the rising use of cloud-based applications are also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, several benefits offered by AI-integrated systems, such as analyzing large amounts of data and the extraction of insights regarding overall operational efficacy, are further fueling the market growth. Besides this, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increasing demand for numerous automated technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance productivity and minimize the workforce requirement. All of the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the market for artificial intelligence in India over the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-artificial-intelligence-market/requestsample

India Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, offering, technology, system, end-use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence

General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems

Decision Support Processing

Hybrid Systems

Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Financial Services

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3h7jx05

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550370623/adaptive-security-market-report-2021-share-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550393585/human-capital-management-market-report-2021-size-share-growth-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556151094/india-safes-and-vaults-market-report-2021-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556086974/global-loyalty-management-market-size-2021-2026-top-companies-growth-innovation-trends

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564254698/data-warehousing-market-share-2021-2026-top-companies-growth-innovation-trends

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/553573014/global-ai-in-fintech-market-research-report-2021-26-by-solution-and-service-type

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/555323383/load-balancer-market-research-report-2021-size-share-growth-and-forecast-to-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/555041749/smart-mining-market-research-report-2021-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.