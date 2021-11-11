Global Loyalty Management Market Size 2021-2026: Top Companies, Growth & Innovation Trends

Loyalty Management Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Loyalty Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Loyalty management refers to innovative data-driven tools that aid in acquiring, engaging, and holding on to customers. They are usually utilized with the campaign management system that sends out short message services (SMSs) and automated emails. Loyalty management helps in enhancing the customer experience, raising brand awareness, and providing information about relevant offers, including revenue, points, miles, discounts, coupons, etc. These tools are reliable, convenient to use, and enable the operator to collect, manage, and leverage customer data.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Loyalty Management Market Trends:

The rising need for client retention and expanding sustainable customer relationships across various industries are primarily driving the global loyalty management market. Besides this, these tools are increasingly being employed in business-to-customer (B2C) companies to study and predict consumer behavior, which is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for loyalty management across numerous sectors, such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, etc., is further augmenting the global market. Moreover, the incorporation of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with loyalty management systems for auto-analyzing and recording of accurate information is also catalyzing the loyalty management market. In line with this, the rapid development of improved technological solutions, such as smartphone-oriented programs, is further bolstering the product demand. Additionally, extensive applications of loyalty management in the telecom and information and technology (IT) sector are further projected to fuel the loyalty management market over the forecasted period.

Loyalty Management Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Annex Cloud, Bond Brand Loyalty Inc., Comarch SA, Epsilon Data Management LLC, Fidelity Information Services Inc., ICF International Inc., Kobie Marketing Inc., LoyaltyLion, Oracle Corporation, Paystone Inc., SAP SE and TIBCO Software Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Customer Retention

• Customer Loyalty

• Channel Loyalty

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Travel and Hospitality

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

