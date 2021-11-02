Load Balancer Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2026

Load Balancer Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Load Balancer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

A load balancer represents a device that reverses proxy and distributes network or application traffic to various servers. It instantly redirects its workload to a backup server if a server fails and reduces the impact on end-users. A load balancer aids in performing specific tasks and in improving the reliability and capacity of applications, thus improving their overall performance by decreasing the burden on servers associated with managing and maintaining application and network sessions. As they are scalable, efficient, and flexible and help minimize downtime, load balancers find extensive utilization across numerous sectors, including retail, energy, manufacturing, information and technology (IT), telecom, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Load Balancer Market Trends:

The expanding focus among organizations on responding faster to clients or user requests is primarily driving the load balancer market. Moreover, the elevating sales of smartphones and the increasing internet penetration across the globe are encouraging the adoption of the cloud, which is further propelling the product demand. Besides this, the accelerating levels of server virtualization, the rising adoption of connected devices, and the inflating popularity of remote working models are acting as another growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the inflating investments by governing bodies in the upgradation of network infrastructures are also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating data center traffic, owing to the growing machine-to-machine connectivity, is expected to catalyze the load balancer market over the forecasted period.

Load Balancer Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

A10 Networks Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc), Array Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., F5 Inc., Fastly Inc., Fortinet Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc. and Radware Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Local Load Balancers

• Global Load Balancers

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User Industry:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

