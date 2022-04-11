Macao Grand Prix Museum introduces new feature of 360o panoramic view to attract visitors

MACAU, April 11 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) debuts the new feature of 360-degree panoramic view for residents and visitors to enjoy an online virtual tour to the Museum, which shall promote their actual visits. The stamp series themed as “Museums and their Collections VI – Macao Grand Prix Museum” also came onto display in the Museum, which further enriches museumgoers’ experience.

MGTO continues to optimize what the Macao Grand Prix Museum has to offer with new elements incorporated. Through a blend of diverse and interactive experiences, visitors can delve into the history and world of the Macau Grand Prix, which promotes integration across the fields of “tourism + sports”.

360o panoramic view at any time

The Museum introduced the innovative technology of 360-degree panoramic view for a virtual online tour. The zones, installations and exhibits in the Museum are brought to life in a three-dimensional, 360o panorama before the eyes of audiences by professional photography and software edition. Residents and visitors can enjoy an online virtual tour around the Museum from different angles at any time and place from the official website of the Macao Grand Prix Museum: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/vrtours. The new feature of 360-degree panoramic view has made possible the cloud experience of Museum visit, which will spark greater interest in residents and visitors for an actual visit to the Museum.

Themed stamp exhibition at Macao Grand Prix Museum

In parallel with the official inauguration of the Macao Grand Prix Museum as an expansion project last year, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau chose the Macao Grand Prix Museum as the theme of its sixth stamp series, and issued the stamp series themed as “Museums and their Collections VI – Macao Grand Prix Museum” on 18 November 2021. Manifesting the captivating scene of the Macau Grand Prix, the themed stamp series is now on display at the Macao Grand Prix Museum.

Museum Ticket x Boarding Pass Promotion

The Macao Grand Prix Museum partners with Air Macau to launch the promotional offer “Macao Grand Prix Museum x Air Macau Boarding Pass Promotion” to draw new visitors to the Museum. From 1 March to 30 June 2022, visitors coming to Macao by Air Macau can enjoy the buy-one-get-one-free offer when they purchase admission tickets to the Museum by showing their Air Macau boarding pass, valid within seven days. The special offer is applicable only to purchase of standard tickets (MOP 80) and is bound by terms and conditions. For further information, please visit the official website of Air Macau: www.airmacau.com.mo/#/bpassdetail?__parameter=eyJpZCI6IjYxNyJ9.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum has been operating in rigorous compliance with the pandemic prevention guidelines issued by Health Bureau. Visitors are required to wear masks throughout the time on site, undergo temperature checks, present their valid Macao Health Code in green color and scan the venue code.

For the latest information and online ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.